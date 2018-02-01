Blue Raider runs bury Phoenix women

Cumberland (15-8, 4-4 Mid-South) led 16-15 late in the first quarter before Teanna Curry drilled a deep 3-pointer for the Blue Raiders (18-4, 5-2). Lindsey Wilson then netted the first 14 points of the second period.

The Phoenix pulled within 12 late in the quarter thanks to Nia Flowers, Katherine Griffith and Kaitlin Oliver, but the Blue Raiders posted the final nine points of the half for a 43-22 advantage.

Lindsey Wilson put the game out of reach with an 18-0 run in the third period. Devin Cheatum hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kayla Styles netted six of her 21 points, stretching the LWC advantage to 69-29 late in the quarter.

Reagan Turner scored 21 points as well for the Blue Raiders, who made 19-of-34 shots combined in the second and third periods, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

Ant’Treasia Patton led the Phoenix with 14 points and Kyra Tucker added 11, but Cumberland shot just 33 percent in the contest and 4-of-16 from behind the arc.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 9-2 lead to open the contest behind two baskets from Styles and a 3-pointer by Heidi Huffman. Carli Codner-Pinto’s triple started a 12-4 run by the Phoenix.

Two baskets and a 3-pointer by Tucker and a field goal from Patton gave Cumberland its first advantage at 14-13. Griffith’s bucket underneath kept the Phoenix in the lead, but Curry’s deep triple just before the buzzer put the Blue Raiders ahead, 18-16, after 10 minutes.

Cumberland was ice cold in the second period and Lindsey Wilson took advantage, scoring the first 14 points of the quarter while CU missed its first seven shots. Paulauskaite netted four points during the spurt and Huffman capped the run with another triple for a 32-16 LWC advantage.

Flowers hit a 15-footer to end the scoring drought for the Phoenix at the 4:38 mark of the period and Griffith added another basket for CU. Oliver’s layup pulled Cumberland within 34-22, but the Blue Raiders posted the final nine points of the quarter.

Turner’s steal and layup and a 3-pointer by the freshman extended the LWC lead to 19 and Paulauskaite’s layup made it 43-22 at intermission. Turner led all scorers with 11 points, Styles netted 10 and Paulauskaite posted nine points and 11 rebounds in the half.

Cumberland shot just 37 percent from the field and committed nine turnovers, which LWC turned into 10 points.

Cumberland will play at home again next Thursday against second-ranked Shawnee State at 6 p.m., the third of four straight home contests for the Phoenix.