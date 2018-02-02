Devils defeat 9-AAA-leading Gallatin 50-37

The Blue Devils helped put Mt. Juliet back into a share of the District 9-AAA lead by knocking off first-place Gallatin 50-37 on Senior Night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Lebanon jumped out to a 12-8 first-quarter lead. It was 28-16 at halftime and 39-32 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 18-7 for the season. And by way of Mt. Juliet’s win over Hendersonville, LHS moved into sole possession of third place in the district at 8-4 as the Commandos fell to fourth.

Senior Noah Mulaski, held to two points last month at Gallatin, went wild with 26 points, including four three-pointers, in the rematch. Malcolm Logue and Jeremiah Hastings each scored seven while Zion Logue finished with four and Gaven Reasonover a three. Eddie Jackson, Lebanon’s other senior, secured six rebounds to go with three points.

Mulaski and Jackson are both three-year starters and 1,000-point scorers.

Zool Kueth finished with 15 points, including two triples, for Gallatin while Octavian Arnold’s 11 included three triples as the Green Wave fell to 21-5, 9-3.

Lebanon will travel to Beech on Tuesday night.

Wildcats climb from behind to overtake Station Camp

GALLATIN — Wilson Central rallied from a six-point halftime deficit during the third quarter and broke a tie with a dominant fourth to defeat host Station Camp 51-45 Friday night.

Station Camp led 18-13 following the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime before Central surged into a 40-40 tie going into the fourth. The Wildcats controlled the final eight minutes 11-5 to improve to 10-14 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA.

Kyzick Schweppe sank four three-pointers to lead Central with 16 points while Gavin Johnson notched nine, twins Kito and Kene Aruh eight each, Dalton King four, Naz Czeskleba a three, Tyler Hayes two and Daniel Jackson a free throw.

Jonathan Gilland helped the Bison to their big lead with 11 first-period points and 17 by halftime before finishing with 24 as Station Camp slipped to 13-12, 5-7.

Wilson Central will travel to Portland on Tuesday night.

Late 3 lifts Livingston past Purple Tigers

WATERTOWN — Livingston Academy hit a three-point basket with two seconds left Friday night to take a 62-59 win over Watertown.

The Purple Tigers led 17-10 following the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime. The Wildcats didn’t take their first lead until a minute remained in the third period. Watertown went back up 48-47 going into what became a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Preston Tomlinson paced the Purple Tigers with 19 points, including a jumper in the lane which tied the score 59-59 with nine seconds left. He also hit a pair of threes and passed for four assists.

Austin Lasater sank four triples on his way to 16. Aidan Usher added eight points and seven rebounds while Jared Tomson scored seven to go with five steals. Heath Price put in six points and Griffin Creswell three.

Watertown will travel to Woodbury on Tuesday to take on Cannon County.

Commander comeback falls one point short

Friendship Christian’s comeback from a seven-point hole fell one tally short in a 45-44 loss Friday night to visiting Davidson Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Davidson led 45-38 before the Commanders’ comeback. Friendship missed a go-ahead shot and got an offensive rebound before losing the ball as the game ended.

Friendship finished the regular season 18-10 overall and 10-6 in the Middle Region District 2-A, good for the No. 4 seed in next week’s tournament. The Commanders will play host to No. 5 Davidson again Wednesday night in the elimination round at the Sportsplex with the winner advancing to Goodpasture where the top-seeded Cougars likely await next Friday in the semifinals.

Friendship led 12-11 following the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime before the teams went into the fourth tied 33-33.

James Flynn fired in three 3-pointers to lead Davidson with 11 points while Stone Norton notched 10.

Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 18 points from the post for Friendship while Joe Greenwood continued his hot streak from outside with three 3-pointers on his way to 14. Ashton Young added the remaining 12.

Bears move back into share of 9-AAA lead

MT. JULIET — With Lebanon defeating Gallatin, Mt. Juliet moved back into a tie for the District 9-AAA lead with a 49-36 win over Hendersonville on Friday night.

The Golden Bears led 15-14 following the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 29 through three as they improved to 19-6 for the season and 9-3 in the district.

Isaac Stephens powered in 21 points, getting Mt. Juliet going with eight in the first quarter. Bryan Aiken added nine while Will Pruitt’s eight included a pair of three-pointers. Gavin Wilson scored seven while Jordan Lockridge and J.C. Crawford each collected two.

Noah Taylor tossed in two three-pointers in leading Hendersonville with 17 as the Commandos, with Lebanon beating Gallatin, fell out of a third-place tie with the Blue Devils at 7-5.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Station Camp on Tuesday night.

MJCA finishes seventh in district, faces return trip to CA

CLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian was no match for Clarksville Academy on Friday night as the Cougars closed the regular season with a 52-16 win.

The Saints finished seventh in Middle Region District 2-A, meaning they will have to return to No. 2 seed CA on Wednesday night for the elimination round of the district tournament, with the winner advancing to the semifinals at Goodpasture next Friday.

Logan Collier, Trent Graves and Gavin Forsha each finished with four points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Caylor Bates and Montrell Walker each turned in two.