Lady Commanders zip past Davidson

Ashlyn Pittman poured in three third-quarter 3-pointers to lead the Lady Commanders with 15 points while Savannah Craighead and Autumn Groves each threw in 13. Hailey Pittman scored six, Hannah Alexander five in the fourth quarter, Sydney McCormick four and Matalyn Espenshade, Brooke Jones and Rachel Pippin two apiece as Friendship improved to 23-6 for the season.

No one scored in double figures for the Lady Bears, who finished a 7-17 season.

The Lady Commanders led 13-8 following the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 49-23 through three periods.

Friendship will play at least three more games, starting with Friday’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal at Goodpasture against either No. 6 Nashville Christian or No. 3 University School of Nashville. The third-place game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and the finals at 6:30. Four teams will advance to next week’s Middle Region tournament.

Beech clinches No. 1 seed, Lebanon No. 2 in 9-AAA

HENDERSONVILLE — Beech clinched District 9-AAA’s top seed and sealed cold-shooting Lebanon in the No. 2 slot with a 62-38 thrashing Tuesday night.

The Lady Buccaneers sealed first place at 12-1 with one game remaining while the Devilettes dropped to 10-3. Only Mt. Juliet can catch Lebanon, but LHS has the tiebreaker.

Mia Dean dropped in four three-pointers to lead the Lady Bucs with 23 points while forward Savannah Jarrett tossed in 22 as Beech improved to 21-5 for the season.

Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 13 points while Aaryn Grace Lester scored six, Maleigha Oldham and Akiraona Steverson four each, Addie Grace Porter and Christaney Brookshire three apiece, Jakeshia James and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two each and Allissa Mulaski a free throw as the Devilettes’ six-game winning streak ended and fell to 18-10.

Lebanon will wrap up the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Portland. The Devilettes will open district tournament play next Wednesday at Hendersonville against either Gallatin or Portland, with Beech facing the other the same night.

Richetto’s 29 leads Lady Wildcats past Portland

PORTLAND — Freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up 29 points Tuesday night to launch Wilson Central to a 52-35 over Portland in a game which was close through three quarters.

Richetto’s total included six three-pointers and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 16-10 for the season and 7-6 in District 9-AAA going into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. regular-season finale at Mt. Juliet.

The Lady Wildcats led 11-8 following the first quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 33-31 through three periods before Central dominated the fourth 19-4.

Nicole Brill sank 6 of 8 free throws on her way to 10 points for Central while Nulia Maki scored seven, Jasmin Angel five in the third quarter and Teoria Woods a free throw.

Demaria Bell tossed in 12 points and Emily Brown 10 for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 10-16, 1-12 going into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. regular-season finale at home against Lebanon.

Lady Bears roll past Station Camp

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet continued its late-season roll Tuesday night with a 62-38 thumping of Station Camp.

The Lady Bears improved to 17-7 for the season and 9-4 in District 9-AAA. But third place is as high as Mt. Juliet can go as Lebanon, one game ahead, holds the tiebreaker on MJ, which will close its regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Wilson Central.

Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 18 points from the post. Shelby Petty opened the second half with three 3-pointers on hr way to 13, a total matched by Tondrianna Davis. Ryleigh Osborne hit two of her three triples to end the third period as Mt. Juliet opened a 50-24 margin and she finished with 10. Nevaeh Majors scored six and Aaliyah Frazier two.

Station Camp fell to 12-13, 6-7.

After Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet will play in the district tournament beginning next Thursday at Hendersonville.