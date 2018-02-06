logo

Kendall Spray

Spray racks up honors, ranks second nationally with 97 threes

Staff Reports • Feb 6, 2018 at 4:21 PM

MARTIN – After riddling a pair of Ohio Valley Conference rivals with her outside shooting, former Wilson Central star Kendall Spray was rewarded for her exceptional play over the past two games by being named the College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, adidas Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

A UT-Martin sophomore, Spray lifted the Skyhawks to a pair of key home victories by averaging 29.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The sharpshooter was dangerous from beyond the arc, averaging 7.5 made three-pointers per game during the week while continuing to climb up the program’s single-season leaderboard.

Spray began the week with a game-high 25 points against Austin Peay while knocking down 7 of 10 three-point attempts in just 27 minutes. She then took her game to another level against Murray State, keying a comeback from down 18 points by scoring a game-high 34 points while knocking down eight three-pointers – marking the fifth game of her career with at least eight made three-pointers and third of the season.

The 5-foot-7 guard has been a threat from distance all season, ranking second nationally in three-point field goals made (97), third in three-point field goals per game (4.04), fourth in three-point field goals attempted (217) and 18th in three-point field percentage (44.7). The sophomore already ranks fifth in program history with 186 career three-pointers while jumping past her freshman-record single season output of 89, Jessy Ward’s 87 (2014-15) and Heather Butler’s 84 (2010-11) single-season performances this past week to move into sixth place on the school’s single-season three-pointers made list. Meanwhile, she is quickly approaching Butler’s single-season record of 105 made three-pointers with 97 on the year.

Recommended for You