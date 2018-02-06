Spray racks up honors, ranks second nationally with 97 threes

A UT-Martin sophomore, Spray lifted the Skyhawks to a pair of key home victories by averaging 29.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The sharpshooter was dangerous from beyond the arc, averaging 7.5 made three-pointers per game during the week while continuing to climb up the program’s single-season leaderboard.

Spray began the week with a game-high 25 points against Austin Peay while knocking down 7 of 10 three-point attempts in just 27 minutes. She then took her game to another level against Murray State, keying a comeback from down 18 points by scoring a game-high 34 points while knocking down eight three-pointers – marking the fifth game of her career with at least eight made three-pointers and third of the season.

The 5-foot-7 guard has been a threat from distance all season, ranking second nationally in three-point field goals made (97), third in three-point field goals per game (4.04), fourth in three-point field goals attempted (217) and 18th in three-point field percentage (44.7). The sophomore already ranks fifth in program history with 186 career three-pointers while jumping past her freshman-record single season output of 89, Jessy Ward’s 87 (2014-15) and Heather Butler’s 84 (2010-11) single-season performances this past week to move into sixth place on the school’s single-season three-pointers made list. Meanwhile, she is quickly approaching Butler’s single-season record of 105 made three-pointers with 97 on the year.