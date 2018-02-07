Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

8-9 COED

Black 13, Purple 7

Braydon Hayes had four points for the Black while Ty Duckwiler and Damian Nieves each threw in three, Hunter Grissim two and Marshall Hall a free throw.

Barrett Rozell scored all seven Purple points.

Blue 17, Burnt Orange 8

Xavier Neuble knocked down nine points for the Blue while Eli Moore finished with four, Samuel Robertson three and Jack Anderson a free throw.

Avery Davis finished with four points for the Burnt Orange while Zion Seay scored two and Kaitlin Jacob and Sage Powers a free throw each.

11 BOYS

Black 16, Gray 15

Jordan Evert’s 11 points led the Black while Connor Glover threw in three and Jacob Smart two.

Charles Brady bagged 11 points for the Gray while Greer Davis and Wyatt Jones each tossed in two.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Orange 12, Black 7

Evyn Underwood finished with five points for the Orange while Neyland Head had four, Carter Major two and Barrett Childers a free throw.

Cayden Brown finished with four points and Jordan Kelly three for the Black.

Red 18, Blue 6

Jayden Cook and JaMichael Mitchell each scored six points for the Red while Dylan Poole finished with four and Evan Wright two.

Jackson Goad finished with five for the Blue and Gavin Paris the remaining free throw.

11 BOYS

Blue 36, Green 16

Jacob Blankenship fired in 15 points and Anthony Crowell 12 for the Blue. Peyton Hoover scored six points and Dylan Jones two.

Nicolas Cason scored seven points for the Green while Luke Robertson finished with four, Mason Key three and Bryson Underwood two.

SATURDAY

11 BOYS

Green 24, Black 21

Ian McParlin scored seven points and Luke Robertson six for the Green. Mason Keys threw in three while Eli Brownlee, Nicolas Cason, Seth Meyers and Bryson Underwood each tossed in two.

Jordan Evert led the Black with eight points while Jacob Smart and Brendon Sokol each finished with four, Seaton Hapner three and Connor Glover two.

8-9 COED

Black 10, Burnt Orange 3

Owen Dever dropped in four points for the Black while Ty Duckwiler, Hunter Grissim and Damian Nieves each notched two.

Zion Seay scored all three points for the Burnt Orange.

Blue 9, Purple 6

Jack Anderson, Marley Grace Majors, Xavier Neuble and Samuel Robertson each tossed in two points and Kaden Goodloe a free throw for the Blue.

Donovan Pickett put in four points and Barrett Rozell two for the Purple.

PEE WEE

Gray 10, Red 9

Kendrick Lewis finished with four points and Gabriel Ramkissoon, Eli Spurlock and Ronaldo White two each for the Gray.

Peyton Webb fired in five points and Jadan Fugate four for the Red.