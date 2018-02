The Blue Devils led 18-14 following the first quarter, 33-25 at halftime and 49-46 through three periods as they improved to 13-5.

Jamar Kynard led Lebanon with 18 points while Alex Fite scored 17, including three 3-pointers. Toney Conn tossed in 12 while Isaac Johnson notched nine in the first half, Ty Bailey seven and Hunter Scurlock four.