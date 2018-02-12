Phoenix women run away from Pikeville via third-quarter run

The Phoenix (16-9, 5-5 Mid-South) ended a three-game losing streak, holding the Bears to a season-low 37 points (previous low was 50 this season), holding Pikeville to 29 percent shooting, including 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

Cumberland led 28-18 at the half but UPike’s Aundrea Matchen netted a 3-point to start the third period. The Phoenix put together an 18-5 run until the final seconds of the quarter, breaking open what was a one-point Bears lead midway through the second period.

Patton made two free throws before a 15-footer by Kaitlin Oliver and then consecutive baskets by Patton. After two free throws from Cydney Goodrum, Micah Norris added a 3-pointer and another field goal before Carli Codner-Pinto’s triple from the top of the key put the Phoenix ahead, 43-26.

Matchen’s layup to start the final period pulled the Bears within 43-31, but Cumberland answered with a 10-2 spurt over the next four minutes. Tucker started the run with her third triple of the game and she and Oliver added baskets. Codner-Pinto’s field goal at the 4:14 mark increased the advantage to 53-33.

Oliver finished with eight points and nine rebounds and Norris posted eight points and five boards for CU.

Matchen was the only Pikeville player in double figures with 15 points and Jamie Castle added eight.

Tucker had a nice up-and-under for a layup and then made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the contest and Oliver’s one free throw gave CU a 6-2 lead early in the contest. Patton added a midrange jumper and Norris hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key for an 11-7 Phoenix advantage midway through the period.

The teams combined for just two points the rest of the quarter, with Pikeville missing eight shots and committing a pair of turnovers. Patton’s layup at the 4:01 mark was the last points for CU, which missed its last six shots as well as two free throws, but the home team took a 13-7 edge at the end of 10 minutes.

Matchen connected on two foul shots and Emily Baker’s layup in the first 45 seconds of the second period ended the drought for the Bears. Adison Corder nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing and Matchen added a long two-pointer, finishing a 9-0 run for Pikeville.

Kerrice Watson’s steal and layup tied the game at 16 before a jumper by Tucker and another layup for Watson put Cumberland ahead, 20-18. Oliver’s layup extended the lead to four and Tucker drilled a triple from the top of the key just before the halftime buzzer for a 25-18 advantage at intermission.

Pikeville did not score for the final 5:29 of the period, missing five shots with four turnovers during the stretch. Tucker led all scorers with 10 points in the half, though Cumberland shot just 36 percent (10-for-28), missing numerous layups. The Bears were even worse at 29 percent (7-of-24). Matchen netted seven of the team’s 18 points in the half.

Cumberland will begin a three-game road swing Thursday at Life University and play at the University of the Cumberlands on Feb. 17 and Campbellsville University on Feb. 22 before ending the regular season at home against Georgetown College on Feb. 24.

Second-half surge carries Pikeville past CU

Sixth-ranked University of Pikeville closed the game with a 35-16 run, making its final 12 shots of the contest to erase a 19-point first-half deficit and post a 91-86 victory over Cumberland in men’s basketball actionSaturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

The Phoenix (10-14, 3-7 Mid-South) led 51-32 with 90 seconds to play in the first half and 51-36 at intermission thanks to 58 percent shooting from the field, including 7-of-15 from behind the arc. Cumberland kept the lead in double digits for almost 10 minutes of the second half thanks to 3-pointers from Rhyan Townes and Trenton Perry.

Blake Johnson’s layup at the 10:50 mark put the Phoenix ahead, 67-56, but a layup the next time down from Jayvian Delacruz started a stretch of 12 consecutive makes for the Bears (24-2, 8-2).

Rodney Hawkins and Darrion Leslie added layups before a 3-pointer from Michael Chambers pulled Pikeville within 69-65 with just over eight minutes remaining.

Two free throws by Charles Sweatt-Washington and a 3-pointer from Andrew Rogan, who finished with 17 points for Cumberland, pushed the lead back to 74-67, but the Bears answered with a 10-0 spurt over the next three minutes.

Chase Parsley answered Rogan’s three with a triple of his own before a short jumper from Leslie and two field goals by Chambers. One free throw by Delacruz put Pikeville ahead, 77-74, with four minutes to play.

Diondrey Holt, Jr., who posted a team-high 18 points for CU, made a tough layup and then a 3-pointer, knotting the contest at 79, but Delacruz answered with a layup and Chambers and Rze Culbreath each made two foul shots for an 85-81 UPike advantage.

A Cumberland turnover on the other end led to a Leslie dunk for the Bears and even with two misses at the foul line by Pikeville, the Phoenix could not get closer, committing a pair of turnovers as well as a big miss on the front end of a 1-plus-1 by Rogan with 52.0 seconds to play.

Chambers netted two free throws with 14.9 seconds to play, sealing the victory for the Bears, who avenged one of their only two losses of the season, an 89-85 Cumberland victory at Pikeville on January 13.

Chambers scored a game-high 27 points off the bench for UPike, hitting 7-of-14 shots overall with four 3-pointers. He was also 9-for-9 at the foul line.

Leslie netted 17 points, Culbreath posted 12 and Parsley added 10 for the Bears, who have won eight straight overall.

Cumberland committed 12 turnovers in the second half, which Pikeville turned into 21 points. Ty Sean Powell collected 14 points and seven rebounds for CU and Sweatt-Washington finished with nine but just two in the second period.

Cumberland raced out to a 12-2 lead in the first three-and-a-half minutes, with Rogan hitting a pair of 3-pointers as well as two field goals, the last one a monstrous dunk from Juandrico Walker.

Chambers had an old-fashioned 3-point play for the Bears and Culbreath added a triple, pulling Pikeville within 17-11 six minutes into the contest, but two baskets by Powell pushed the lead back to 10 quickly.

The game went back-and-forth, with the Bears getting within seven or eight before the Phoenix would extend the advantage back to 10 or 12. Perry hit a 3-pointer for CU and Rogan made the last of his four first-half triples for a 36-22 lead at the 7:11 mark of the half.

Chambers answered with a three and a jumper by Parsley pulled the Bears within 37-27, but Cumberland scored seven straight points. Walker hit a layup before a 3-pointer and a layup by Townes pushed the lead to 44-27.

Sweatt-Washington connected on a short jumper off an out-of-bounds play and then hit a 3-pointer, but Pikeville’s Jordan Perry and Da’Rell Domineck made layups in the final minute.

The Phoenix led 51-36 at intermission, with Rogan scoring 12 points and Powell adding eight. Walker and Sweatt-Washington each posted seven for CU. Chambers netted 11 points off the bench for the Bears and Culbreath and Darrion Leslie each recorded seven.

Cumberland will start a three-game road swing Thursday at Life University at 7 p.m. CST.