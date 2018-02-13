CPA girls end Friendship’s season

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 7-0 lead before CPA coach Becky LeGate called timeout.

From then on, the Lady Lions showed their fangs as they caught the Lady Commanders 10-10 and went ahead 12-11 with 3.2 seconds left in the first quarter on two free throws by Lydia Summerall.

A five-foot jumper by Sydney McCormick pulled Friendship into a 13-13 tie a minute into the second quarter before CPA essentially decided the game with a 12-0 run for a 25-13 lead.

The Lady Lions led 25-16 by halftime and 40-25 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Commanders got no closer than eight points in the fourth as they concluded a 24-8 campaign.

CPA moved to 17-10 and advanced to the semifinals at Bell Buckle Webb later this week.

Carrington Washburn sank two three-pointers to lead the Lady Lions with 13 points while Auery Zepp fueled the first-quarter rally with two of her three triples, finishing with 12.

Ashlyn Pittman closed her Lady Commander career with an 11-point night while junior Autumn Groves also scored 11. Rachel Pippin put in six of her seven points in the fourth quarter. Hailey Pittman, Ashlyn’s sister and Friendship’s other senior, sank two three-pointers for her six while Brooke Jones drained a three and Sydney McCormick two.

Friendship’s boys will try to keep the season alive Wednesday with a 6 p.m. first-round game in Bell Buckle against Webb.

Purple Tigers upend DeKalb County, face Macon in quarterfinals

COOKEVILLE — Watertown’s first season in District 8-AA has been a trying experience at times. But the postseason has brought new opportunity to the Purple Tigers, who took advantage by defeating DeKalb County 57-42 Tuesday night in the district tournament opener at Tennessee Tech’s Eblen Center.

The seventh-seeded Purple Tigers led 18-11 following the first quarter, 29-15 at halftime and 39-25 through three periods as they improved to 12-17 for the season and to a 7:30 p.m. game with No. 3 Macon County. The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinal with No. 2 Livingston Academy.

Unlike Watertown’s old District 8-A or other area districts, 8-AA uses a tournament format similar to one used by a number of Division I conferences, including the Southeastern Conference and Ohio Valley Conference. The top two seeds get a double bye to the semifinals and a berth in the region tournament.

The difference in formats is one of several changes the Tigers have had to learn this season.

“We’ve lost four times on buzzer beaters,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said of the Purple Tigers inaugural tour through their new league. “The difference is the night-in, night-out competition in this league is always there… Homecourt advantage is always important. The atmosphere at each gym, more people there, different environment.

“For a good majority of the year, our guys did a good job fighting and competing. We’ve won three in a row. We’re finally starting to see some of the fruits of our labors.”

Heath Price fired in 15 points, Austin Lasater 14 and Aidan Usher 10 for the Tigers. Preston Tomlinson added eight, Jared Tomson six and Elijah Williams four.

Tanner Poss scored 17 points and Trey Jones 12 for No. 6 DeKalb County.

Watertown’s girls will try to duplicate the boys’ feat as the Tigerettes take on DeKalb County at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Eblen Center.