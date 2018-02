Her 12-point night raised the 6-foot-3 senior’s career total to 1,419 points as she passed Amber Rockwell’s 1,418 set from 2006-10.

Counting the school’s NAIA era, which ended in 1997, McCabe is eighth. Among those ahead of her are former Cumberland coach Jana Williams’ 1,487, which is sixth, and former Lebanon High star Gail Corder Hassell’s 1,814, which is fourth. Chrissie Herring’s 2,450, set from 1990-94, leads the list.