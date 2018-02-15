Lady Bears shoot down Hendersonville, Wilson Central girls rally and Watertown boys pull upset

The Lady Bears won the long-distance shootout 11-7. More importantly, they won the game 74-45 to buy three more games.

Shelby Petty poured in five triples on her way to a game-high 23 points while Tondrianna Davis dropped in 12 points and Ryleigh Osborne nine as each drained three triples. Emma Palmer took care of the post with 20 points while Nevaeh Majors ran the point and added eight second-half points and Kiki Jervis two as Mt. Juliet improved to 18-8 for the season.

Chelsey Burton bagged five triples on her way to 21 while Janaeya Mays swished two from downtown as she scored all but a free throw of her 12 in the second half for the host Lady Commandos, whose season ended at 15-12.

“We knew we were going to have to be an inside-out team and score from the perimeter as well,” Mt. Juliet coach Chris Fryer said after the Lady Bears shot 52 percent from the three-point line. “We were fortunate to knock some shots down.

“This team is capable of doing that. We don’t have a senior on the team. We’re still a young team. As the season’s gone along, we’ve had highs and we’ve had lows. We’ve played fantastic in some games and in some games we just didn’t show up and laid a big egg.”

Mt. Juliet never trailed following a 2-2 tie. The Lady Bears were up 18-8 following the first quarter, 36-187 at halftime and 56-33 through three periods.

In addition to the shooting, Petty, Davis and Palmer each pulled down seven rebounds while Osborne and Majors each finished with four assists. And that wasn’t all.

“We took five charges in the game. That’s got to be a record for us,” Fryer said. “We knew Hendersonville was going to drive hard at us and the girls did a good job of taking charges.”

The Lady Bears have won 6 of their last seven. One of the victories was a game last month at perennial cellar-dweller Portland in which the Lady Bears trailed before escaping with a 34-32 win. That was the second of a five-game winning streak which ended last Friday against Wilson Central. Fryer called the Portland game a turning point in his team’s season.

“We had some sickness and excuses we could have made,” Fryer said. “I don’t think Shelby played in that game. We had a lousy night shooting the basketball and they played some kind of zone defense. That was the first game this team had won all year that was close. Every game we had won was a blowout and every game we had lost was in overtime or on a last-second shot. That was the first game, at Portland, where we learned how to win a little bit. That carried over in the next five or six games.”

Two of the close losses were overtime losses to Lebanon in which the Lady Bears led in the first half before the Devilettes came back to sweep the season series with their West Wilson rivals for the first time since 1990-91. Next up is Lebanon at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals in which the winner will earn a first-round Region 5-AAA home game next Friday.

“It really comes down to maturity and growing up and not making careless (mistakes) and hitting free throws at the end,” Fryer said. “Both times we had the ball in our post girl’s hands at point-blank range and we just didn’t come up with made shots. We didn’t hit free throws down the stretch.

“We’ve watched that film and paid attention to it and hope we’ve learned from it… I’d love to have a lead a game and hold onto it this time… Lebanon has a good team. (Coach Cory Barrett) has good players on that team, so it’s no embarrassment to be swept by Lebanon this year with the players they’ve got.”

Lady Wildcats rally past Station Camp

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls have struggled against Hendersonville the last couple of years.

The Lady Wildcats weren’t facing the Lady Commandos in Thursday’s District 9-AAA final, but were playing on their floor against Station Camp and fell behind early. But Central rallied to survive and advance with a 46-41 win.

The Lady Bison led 11-7 following the first quarter before the Lady ‘Cats climbed into a 20-20 halftime tie. Central slipped in front 29-25 going into the fourth as coach Jeff Keller’s team improved to 18-10 going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against top-seed Beech. The win punched a Region 5-AAA berth for WCHS.

Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points while Julia Maki tossed in 12 and Nicole Brill 10. Taylor Tucker finished with five in the third quarter and Kathryn Bean and Jasmin Angel two each.

Carol Fitch and Jane Deason each dropped in 10 for the Lady Bison, whose season ended at 13-15.

The boys will take center stage Friday with four first-round games. Lebanon will be the first Wilson County representative on the court with a 5:30 p.m. game with Beech, followed by Mt. Juliet against Portland at 7 and Wilson Central vs. the host Commandos at 8:30. All four games are elimination contests with the winners advancing to semifinal Saturday and the regional.

Purple Tigers reach AA regional with upset of Macon

COOKEVILLE — It was a game of mixed emotions for Matt Bradshaw. But for Purple Tiger Nation, nothing but elation when their heroes upset Macon County 54-42 in the District 8-AA quarterfinals Thursday night at Tennessee Tech’s Eblen Center.

The Purple Tigers led 17-14 following the first quarter before falling behind behind 26-25 by halftime. Watertown was back in front 39-33 going into the fourth. The Tigers blew open a two-point lead in the final two minutes with three straight stops and sizzling free-throw shooting.

The win established Cinderella status for the Tigers, whose first season in Class AA is only 14-17 going into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against Livingston Academy. Win for lose, Watertown will play three more games, including the Region 4-AA opener, which will be played at WHS with a Saturday win.

But for Bradshaw, the win was bittersweet as it came against Macon coach Jason Welch, who was an assistant on Randall Hutto’s staff at Lebanon when Bradshaw played for the Blue Devils and continuing when the Tigers’ alltime winningest coach became an LHS assistant.

“I’ve known Coach Welch since I was 16, and I’m 41,” Bradshaw said. “That was the saddest win I’ve ever had because we’re good friends and somebody’s season was going to end tonight… We said before the game we hated we were in that position.

“But I am proud as all getup for our kids. We’ve had a lot of close games and we’ve had some painful defeats. The kids kept working and kept fighting and it paid off tonight.”

Austin Lasater led Watertown with 16 points while Preston Tomlinson enjoyed a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jared Tomson added eight, Aidan Usher six and Heath Price, Griffin Creswell and Brandon Allison three each.

Heston King had 11 points and Seth Carlisle 10 for Macon County.