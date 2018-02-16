Blue Devils turn back Beech, Golden Bears terminate Portland’s upset bid, Johnson’s 25 leads Wildcat first-round win

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys got in the first punch in the District 9-AAA tournament and the Blue Devils withstood Beech’s comeback attempts Friday night at the Blue Devils bought three more games with a 75-65 win.

Jeremiah Hastings and Noah Mulaski each buried a pair of early three-pointers and Eddie Jackson came alive with six post points as the Blue Devils blew out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead.

“Getting off to a fast start like that enabled us to set the tempo for the game,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils advanced to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Gallatin with a 21-7 record. “They came out in a couple of different defensive looks - box-and-one on some different people. Noah came out and hit some big shots early. We got some offensive rebounds early. Our guys have been locked in early.”

Basketball is a game of runs and Beech made several. Jayson Brown led a second-quarter surge with nine second-period points as the Buccaneers cut into a 26-11 deficit. A driving layin by Leroy Blackwell brought the Bucs to within 37-29 by halftime.

A putback by Brown brought Beech to within 42-38 before seven third-period points by Jackson helped Lebanon elongate the lead back to 54-51 late in the quarter.

But foul trouble caught up with Lebanon as Mulaski and Jackson had to go to the bench with four personals apiece, opening the door for a 10-0 Beech run led by guard Ty Dean, who threw in 13 points in the fourth. A free throw by Nelson Smith brought the Bucs to within 56-55. But he missed his second shot and Jackson returned to tip in a miss and help send the Blue Devils back on an upward trend.

The Blue Devils dropped in 14 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away to a Region 5-AAA tournament berth.

“We had to deal with a lot of different adversity as far as foul trouble,” McDowell said. “They called the game tight and that was something we had to adjust to as the game went along. Beech plays 11-12 guys. That was definitely something that if it got to a game of attrition that we might struggle with.

“But we had some guys come off the bench and stepped up and played really well. Gaven Reasonover played some great minutes, Ethan Njezic, Even Britt - all three guys came in and made big plays. When Eddie and Noah were out on the bench, Jeremiah really stepped up when we were on the ropes.”

Hastings hit 10 of 13 free throws in addition to his early triples to lead Lebanon with 22 points while Jackson totaled 20 and Mulaski 19, including 8-of-11 from the line and three treys. Malcolm Logue scored seven, Reasonover three and Njezic and Zion Logue two each.

Brown bagged two triples to lead Beech with 22 points while Dean scored 17 and Smith 12 as the Buccaneers’ season ended at 16-15.

“In the seven years I’ve been our league, it’s as deep and as tough as it’s been,” McDowell said. “Our No. 7 seed, Station Camp, goes over and plays Rossview, who’s a 2-seed over there, to a two-point game. Beech went to the region semis last year and had everybody back. They had 11 seniors. We knew we were in for a war and I’m proud that our guys were able to maintain their composure and make some stops and free throws down the stretch.”

Before the Blue Devils and Green Wave take the court Saturday, Lebanon’s girls will open the quadruple header with a 4 p.m. semifinal tipoff against Mt. Juliet.

Saturday’s winners will host first-round region games next weekend while the losers go on the road. The girls’ consolation and championship games are set for Monday and the boys Tuesday.

Golden Bears terminate Portland’s upset bid

HENDERSONVILLE — Portland’s boys made an early bid to not just bust the District 9-AAA tournament bracket, but shatter it, as the No. 8-seed Panthers led No. 1 Mt. Juliet for much of the first half.

But the Golden Bears ended the half strong and restored order after halftime to advance to Saturday’s semifinal with a 68-46 victory.

Mt. Juliet led 13-11 at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter as Brice Keith scored six points for Portland. He added another six in the second as the Panthers went up 19-13 and 26-20.

But the Golden Bears closed the first half on a 12-0 run, capped by Isaac Stephens’ follow at the buzzer for a 32-26 halftime lead.

Mt. Juliet opened a 47-36 lead through three periods as Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers before Bryan Aiken controlled the fourth with nine as the Golden Bears advanced to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal with a 22-6 record.

Pruitt poured in three triples on his way to 17 points while Gavin Wilson sank a pair of threes en route to 15. Aiken added 11 and J.C. Crawford 10. Stephens supplied seven points and Jordan Lockridge and Riggs Abner four each.

Keith connected on two triples to pace Portland with 19 points while Peyton Martin tallied 10 as the Panthers finished a 9-20 season.

Johnson’s 25 leads Wildcat first-round win

HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys gave Wilson County’s six District 9-AAA teams (boys and girls) a 6-0 first-round mark against Sumner County by wiping out host Hendersonville 60-36 in Friday’s nightcap.

Gavin Johnson hit a pair of three-pointers to begin the game and launch the Wildcats to a 13-9 first-quarter lead. Naz Czeskleba, who also went deep in the first, did so again in a six-point second as Central went up 24-17 at halftime.

Johnson nailed two more triples during his 11-point third quarter while Czeskleba scored six more as the Wildcats blew the game open with a 19-6 stanza for a 43-23 margin as Central moved to 13-15 for the season and three more games to play, starting with Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against rival and top-seed Mt. Juliet.

Johnson sank four triples to lead Central with 25 points while Czeskleba zipped in three treys on his way to 15. Kyzick Schweppe dropped in two more triples as part of his 10 points. Kito Aruh added nine of his 10 during the fourth quarter.

Cooper Smith scored 15 points and Derek Kincaid 10 for the Commandos, who ended a 12-12 campaign.

In addition to facing Mt. Juliet on Saturday, Central also secured a bid to the Region 5-AAA tournament with tonight’s winner playing host to a first-round game.

Cinderella Tigers back to work

While Wilson County’s 9-AAA teams work on improving their seeding for the region, Watertown’s Cinderella Tigers will try to do likewise in 8-AA against No. 2 seed Livingston Academy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Tennessee Tech’s Eblen Center in Cookeville. This district uses a different tournament format in which the No. 7-seeded Purple Tigers have already defeated two higher-seeded teams while Livingston will make its postseason debut today. Like in 9-AAA, today’s winners will play host to first-round Region 4-AA games next week while the losers go on the road. The 8-AA finals and consolations will be played Tuesday.