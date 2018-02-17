Phoenix men fall in OT, 78-73

In a contest that featured 12 ties and 18 lead changes, Cumberland (10-15, 3-8 Mid-South) put together an 8-1 run late in the game with a putback and a dunk by Juandrico Walker, pulling the Phoenix within 61-60 with 2:43 remaining, but CU failed to score for more than 90 seconds, opening the door for the Patriots (20-7, 7-5).

Bernard Samuel’s basket and one foul shot by Kaashif English put the Cumberlands ahead by four. Ty Sean Powell broke the scoreless stretch for Cumberland with one free throw and Tranard Chester added two at the charity stripe with 39.9 seconds remaining.

Chance Morton put the Patriots back ahead by three with two foul shots with 17.7 seconds to play, but a 3-pointer by Townes with 9.4 seconds to play evened the contest at 66. Morton’s jump hook in the lane hit the front rim and bounced off, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period Eric Duncan’s 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Cumberlands a 71-68 advantage and the Phoenix were never able to answer from there, missing five of its next six shots. Morton scored the next time down for the Patriots and then the home team made 5-of-6 at the foul line in the last 49.6 seconds, including three from Will Gary and two by Bernard Samuel.

Diondrey Holt, Jr., led Cumberland with 17 points but had a tough day shooting, hitting only 6-of-19 overall and 1-for-5 from behind the arc. Powell added 15 points and Chester contributed 12 off the bench, playing 32 minutes because of foul trouble to Andrew Rogan and Townes, who both fouled off in overtime.

Duncan finished with 22 points, making 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and Morton added 16 points and 11 rebounds, including 10 points in the final 15 minutes of the contest. Samuel posted 11 points for UC.

The Patriots took a 9-4 lead in the first four minutes of the contest thanks to a pair of baskets by Malik Colvin-Seldon and a 3-pointer from Samuel, but the Phoenix netted the next six points to take a one-point edge. Townes hit two foul shots and made a driving layup before a basket from Blake Johnson for CU.

The lead changed four times over the next two minutes before a layup and then a 3-pointer from Chester put Cumberland ahead, 17-13, but English answered with a triple for the Patriots.

Powell’s 15-footer put the Phoenix in the lead, 23-21, with 6:13 in the left, but the Phoenix did not score for the next four minutes. The Patriots scored just six points during the scoring drought, though, keeping the visitors in the contest.

Holt, Jr.’s layup at the 2:12 mark ended the stretch for Cumberland and he added another driving layup with just over a minute left in the half before Trenton Perry nailed a step-back 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds, giving CU a 30-29 advantage at intermission.

Cumberland shot 59 percent from the field in the half but committed 13 turnovers, which the Patriots turned into 13 points. UC made only 10-of-31 shots overall, including 3-for-12 from behind the arc.

In the second half the teams were tied five times and had seven lead changes, with neither team leading by more than four in the first 10 minutes of the period. The Cumberlands netted five straight points with two free throws from Morton and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Duncan extending the UC advantage to 52-45 with 9:41 remaining.

Powell answered with a field goal and Chester nailed a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to two, but back-to-back triples by Duncan and Gary made it an eight-point game with 6:54 remaining, the largest lead of the contest for the Patriots.

Walker scored six of his eight points in the game over the next four minutes with a pair of layups and a dunk while Holt, Jr., and Chester each connected on two foul shots, getting the Phoenix within one and setting up the final moments of the contest.

Cumberland will play at third-ranked Campbellsville University on Thursday before ending the regular season next Saturday at home versus Georgetown College.