Golden Bears make history with first district title

“It was a great night for the guys and all the guys who played before,” said Troy Allen, whose 13th year at Mt. Juliet was interrupted by a mid-season hernia operation, costing him several games on the bench. “We had a great week of practice, a great week of the tournament. We were locked in.”

The first half was a battle with Lebanon leading 14-12 at the first-quarter break. Mt. Juliet was up 30-26 going into halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils 15-9 in the third period for a 45-35 margin. The fourth quarter went no better for LHS, which trailed as much as 56-37.

“Third quarter, we had some turnovers, had some illegals screens, things of that nature that changed the complexion of the game,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “Mt. Juliet did a good job of taking away some of the things we wanted to do.

“In the first half, we had some momentum and (Gavin) Wilson hit some big shots when we didn’t do a god job of guarding him. They did a good job of getting the lead, and when they did, they do a good job of setting the tempo.”

Both teams will be at home for first-round Region 5-AAA action at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Bears will welcome Kenwood while the Blue Devils entertain Rossview at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Winners will advance to semifinal action next Tuesday at Northeast.

Noah Mulaski’s steal and layup to Lebanon in front 14-12 with over a minute left in the first quarter, a margin which lasted into the second.

Two Jordan Lockridge free throws brought the Golden Bears into a 14-14 tie and two from the line by Isaac Stephens put Mt. Juliet in front.

Mulaski’s three-point play drew the Devils into a 20-20 tie. Zion Logue’s putback put Lebanon back in front and a long two-pointer by Mulaski opened a four-point spread.

But Mt. Juliet closed the first half with an 8-2 run. A Gavin Wilson three-pointer put the Bears in front 26-24 and his two free throws made it a four-point spread. Mulaski’s driving layup sliced the difference to two going into the break.

Another Logue layup brought the Blue Devils within 36-34 before Mt. Juliet closed the quarter with 9-1 run to take control. Lockridge hit his first eight free throws of the fourth period to give the Golden Bears breathing room.

Wilson led Mt. Juliet with 22 points from the backcourt, including two threes. Lockridge knocked down 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter on his way to 16 while Stephens finished with 15. Tournament most valuable player Will Pruitt put in four and J.C. Crawford, Bryan Aiken and Riggs Abner two each.

Mulaski led Lebanon with 24 points while Gaven Reasonover added eight, including a pair of threes. Logue scored six, Jeremiah Hastings five, Malcolm Logue two and Eddie Jackson a free throw.

“Isaac Stephens did a pretty good job on (Jackson), beat him to his spots and trying to limit his touches,” Allen said.

Gallatin shuts down Central in second half, Wildcats finish fourth

HENDERSONVILLE — Gallatin held Wilson Central to nine second-half point to pull away to a 50-33 win in the District 9-AAA third-place game Tuesday night.

The Wildcats led 4-3, but Gallatin went up 18-11 by the first-quarter break, 27-24 at halftime and 34-26 through three periods as the Green Wave improved to 25-6 for the season. Central, seeded fifth in the tournament, finished fourth with a 13-17 mark.

Gallatin overcame foul trouble. Zool Kueth fired in four three-pointers to lead the Green Wave with 19 points. Octavian Arnold added 10 of his 14 in the second while Zyun Mason sank three triples on his way top 11.

Gavin Johnson led Central with 13 points. Kito Aruh added eight while Naz Czeskleba, Tyler Hayes and Daniel Jackson each threw in a three-pointer and Kene Aruh two.

Both teams will play in Clarksville for first-round Region 5-AAA action Saturday - Central at Northeast and Gallatin at West Creek. The winners will advance to the semifinals at Northeast next Tuesday.

Purple Tigers go 3-1 in first 8-AA tournament, finish third

COOKEVILLE — Cinderella is alive and well in purple as Watertown wrapped up a 3-1 showing in its inaugural District 8-AA tournament with a 62-47 win over Smith County on Tuesday night at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center.

The Purple Tigers were the No. 7 seed out of eight entering the tournament. They’ll take a 15-17 mark and No. 3 seed to Grundy County at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 4-AA opener with the winner returning to Eblen Center for the semifinals Tuesday night.

“We had to play in the hardest bracket, too,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “All five our our district wins were in the other bracket.

“I was very pleased with how we played in the tournament, how our kids responded.”

Watertown led 13-8 following the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 46-37 through three periods.

Preston Tomlinson totaled 14 of his 22 points in the second half and secured seven rebounds to pace the Purple Tigers while Heath Price scored 16, Austin Lasater eight, Jared Tomson seven (with four steals), Griffin Creswell six and Brandon Allison four.

“Everything was spread out tonight, which was our objective,” Bradshaw said. “We only took seven threes all night. Our objective was to attack them in the paint.”

Shamar King tallied 18 points and Jaylen Stepardson and Isaac Dick 10 apiece for the Owls, who fell to 14-18 and will travel to Cumberland County on Saturday.