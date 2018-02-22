Cold shooting dooms women at Campbellsville

The Phoenix (18-10, 7-6) hit just 1-of-5 from the field in the third quarter, though Campbellsville (25-4, 11-2) wasn’t much better, going 4-for-14, but the Tigers still increased their lead by seven in the period. Kyra Tucker’s 3-pointer at the 5:33 mark was the only field goal for Cumberland in the quarter.

Micah Norris scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half but was just 1-for-8 in the last 20 minutes. Tucker finished with seven points. Cumberland was outrebounded by 44-17 in the contest, including 15-5 on the offensive glass.

Jordan Doram led all scorers with 19 points for the Tigers, making 7-of-9 field goals and 5-for-6 at the foul line. Madison Stewart added 12 points off the bench, as nine different Campbellsville players scored, six of them with six points or less.

Campbellsville made its first five shots of the contest, jumping out to a 12-3 advantage just over three minutes into the contest, but the Phoenix weathered the storm with an 8-2 spurt. Baskets by Kaitlin Oliver, Ant’Treasia Patton and Katherine Griffith and two free throws from Janisha Lindsey cut the deficit to 14-11 with 3:56 left in the opening period.

Savannah Gregory hit a pair of 3-pointers in the last 75 seconds of the quarter for the Tigers and the home team led, 24-14, at the end of 10 minutes.

Tucker’s triple and a steal and layup from Norris to start the second period made it a five-point game, but the Tigers quickly ran the lead back to 10 with a 3-pointer by Madison Clements and a layup from Doram.

Norris kept the Phoenix in the game with an old-fashioned 3-point play and then a triple, cutting the Campbellsville lead to 31-25. Oliver’s layup at the 6:25 mark made it a four-point game, but the Tigers finished the half with a 14-3 spurt.

Doram netted eight of her 14 points in the half during the run and Clements added four points. Doram’s old-fashioned 3-point play gave Campbellsville a 45-30 advantage at intermission.

Norris recorded 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting but the rest of the Phoenix made just 5 of 13. Cumberland also committed 13 turnovers, which the Tigers turned into 14 points. Campbellsville had 14 miscues as well, helping CU stay in the contest with 11 points.

Cumberland will end the regular season at home Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest against Georgetown College. Five seniors will be honored after the game after the Tigers, before the men’s contest.

Tigers run away from CU men

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University used a 26-10 run in the first half to break open a close game and the Tigers netted 10 3-pointers, blowing past Cumberland for a 97-71 victory in men’s basketball action here Thursday night at the Powell Athletic Center.

Cumberland led 14-11 six minutes into the contest, but the Phoenix posted just four field goals over the next 10 minutes. Hagen Tyler and Jalen Coates each hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers during the 26-10 run in the first half, with Tyler scoring 10 total points during the stretch.

Cumberland was 4-for-9 from the field with four turnovers during the run. The two triples from Coates ended the spurt with Campbellsville ahead, 37-24, with five minutes left in the half.

Andrew Smith added a pair of field goals and Shawn Johnson nailed the last of six 3-pointers at the one-minute mark before intermission, giving the Tigers a 53-37 advantage at the half.

Coates netted 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, as Campbellsville kept driving to the basket for layups against the Cumberland defense. Smith finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds and Tyler added 19 points. The five starters for Campbellsville posted 80 of the team’s 97 points.

Diondrey Holt, Jr., collected 15 points and Ty Sean Powell recorded 14, with the duo making 12-of-22 shots overall. Cumberland was outrebounded, 40-27, including 14 offensive rebounds for the Tigers that turned into 17 second-chance points.

The contest saw three ties and six lead changes in the first six minutes, with the teams going back-and-forth. Juandrico Walker netted six of Cumberland’s first 12 points, four of those on putbacks, and a basket by Holt, Jr., gave CU a 14-11 edge at the 14:13 mark, but the Phoenix did not score for the next three minutes.

The Tigers put together a 16-3 spurt over the next six minutes, with Tyler hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Johnson adding another to start the run. Tyler hit a baseline jumper and Smith posted a field goal underneath as well as 1-of-2 foul shots for a 27-17 Campbellsville lead with 8:33 left in the half.

Powell scored three straight baskets for the Phoenix but Cumberland was unable to stop the Tigers, with Coates hitting a pair of triples, extending the Tigers advantage to 37-24. An old-fashioned 3-point play by Deion Evans increased the lead to 44-27 and a final 3-pointer from Johnson made it a 20-point game at the one-minute mark of the half.

Baskets by Trenton Perry and Holt, Jr., cut the halftime deficit to 53-37.

Tyler and Smith each netted 14 points for the Tigers, who shot 54 percent from the field, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Powell led the Phoenix with 12 points and Holt, Jr., added 10, but the Phoenix committed six turnovers, off-setting 59 percent (16-of-27) shooting for CU.

Jacob King made three straight 3-pointers in the second half for the Tigers before Coates took over, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the period in the final 10 minutes.

Cumberland will end the regular season at home Saturday, taking on Georgetown College at 4 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.