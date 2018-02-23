9-AAA teams sweep region first round

That was the mantra for District 9-AAA after its four teams swept District 10 out of the Region 5-AAA tournament Friday night.

Wilson Central defeated visiting Clarksville 51-39 in a battle of Lady Wildcats. Lebanon knocked off District 10 champion Henry County in Paris. District 9 champ Mt. Juliet continued to roll, winning for the ninth time in the last 10 outings 79-52 at home over Rossview.

And the icing on the cake was Beech’s 51-41 win at Rossview.

Northeast was scheduled to play host to Monday’s semifinal. But since the Clarksville area is wiped clean of teams alive, the remainder of the tournament will shift to Mt. Juliet on Monday night. The 21-8 Lady Bears will battle Beech at 6 p.m., followed by Lebanon against 20-11 Wilson Central. The winners will play for the championship Wednesday night and play in next Saturday’s sectional, meaning Wilson County is guaranteed to have at least one team (Lebanon or Central) and possibly two (if Mt. Juliet continues to roll) playing at 7 p.m. next Saturday for a state tournament berth.

“It’s a slugfest every night with these teams,” first-year Wilson Central coach Jeff Keller said. “Any one of these four teams could come it out of here. It comes down to how you’re playing that night. You’re hoping your team is playing at full strength and full capability. You just got to be ready to play.”

“Our district is one of the best in the state,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said as his team was busing out of Paris with 21 wins for the first time since legendary coach Campbell Brandon’s penultimate season in 1990-91. “It has more parity than in the past. We have five or six teams that have had a chance to beat anybody around the state.

“The tough schedule we played all year prepared us for tonight. It was a packed house. They band was playing. It was a hostile environment, and we didn’t flinch. We’re excited to be playing at Mt. Juliet.”

Central didn’t flinch either through a back-and-forth first half which saw the home team lead 13-12 in the first quarter before falling behind 23-21 at halftime.

But Nicole Brill scored half of her 24 points in the third quarter, often beating the defense downcourt in transition, igniting a 15-0 run which put Central in control 46-32 midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore sank all six of her free throws and led her team with nine rebounds.

“We did a better job keeping them off the glass,” Keller said of the second-half surge. “We did a better job of getting back in defensive transition. Those two things hurt us in the first half.

“Second half, we were able to get transition on our own. (Brill) did a really good job of sprinting the floor. That’s one thing we teach our post players is get down the floor in four seconds and she did.”

Sydnee Richetto drained Wilson Central’s only two three-pointers of the night as she totaled 10 points. Kenadhi Killebrew finished with five points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Julia Maki and Taylor Tucker each finished with four points and Sydney Dalton and Jasmin Angel two apiece. Tucker blocked four shots.

Deja Walls sank all six of her foul shots as she led Clarksville, which ended a 21-9 season, with 10 points.

At Paris, the Lady Patriots led 15-14 following the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime before the Devilettes dominated the third 18-2 for a 38-26 cushion.

“We really defended,” Barrett said. “No second shots. We went to work on offense, executed our offense and finished it off in the fourth quarter, stuck free throws in the fourth quarter.

Lindsey Freeman led Lebanon with 16 points while Addie Grace Porter poured in 14. Maleigha Oldham threw in three 3-pointers for her nine while Jakeshia James and Aaryn Grace Lester each finished with four, Allissa Mulaski a three and Christaney Brookshire two.

Gracie Osbron, Henry County’s career scoring leader who has signed to play softball for Tennessee, led the Lady Patriots with 15 points, including two threes, while Emily Gilstrap tallied 10 as the home team put the wraps on a 21-6 season.

At Mt. Juliet, this game, possibly alone among the first-round games, went according to form as the Lady Bears built a 19-9 first-quarter lead, 39-25 at halftime and 60-36 through three periods as Kenwood’s season ended at 14-11.

Emma Palmer powered in 32 points, hitting 8 of 11 free throws, and grabbed eight rebounds. Shelby Petty poured in 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ryleigh Osborne’s 11 included three triples. Tondrianna Davis dropped in two of Mt. Juliet’s nine treys on her way to 10. Nevaeh Majors scored six points and set up eight baskets for her teammates while Gentry Houston finished with five and Halle Jones two.

Boys’ region play will tip off at satellite sites at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lebanon (22-8) will play host to Rossview (25-6) at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court while Wilson Central (13-17) will visit District 10 champion Northeast (25-5) and District 9 champ Mt. Juliet (24-6) will entertain Kenwood (13-11).

Tonight’s winners will advance to semifinal play Tuesday at Northeast, unless the boys duplicate the girls’ feat and apply the first-round knockout to District 10.

In Region 4-AA, Watertown (14-18) will travel to Grundy County (17-6) with the winner going to Tennessee Tech for the semifinals Tuesday.