Cumberland women start fast, hold off Georgetown

Kyra Tucker made a short jumper in the lane and then a 3-pointer and Cumberland connected on six free throws in the final 36.1 seconds, holding off Georgetown College, 81-71, in women’s basketball action here Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

With the win the Phoenix (19-10, 8-6 Mid-South) secured the No. 4 seed in the Mid-South Championships that will begin next week in Pikeville, Ky.

Cumberland connected on 9 of 18 shots from 3-point range in the first half and shot 59 percent overall from the field, building a 49-29 advantage at intermission. The Tigers (8-21, 2-12) pulled within 15 four times in the third period and two free throws from Markizjah Mimms got Georgetown within 62-48 with 2:27 remaining in the quarter.

Ant’Treasia Patton made her third 3-pointer of the period in the final minute, but a weird sequence in the last 15 seconds may have set the Tigers on the comeback trail. Cumberland got a steal and Micah Norris ended up with the ball with the clock counting down, but she thought there was one second instead of 10 and threw up a wild shot from 20 feet.

The ball clanged off the rim and Georgetown got the rebound, hustled up the floor and Mimms drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer, making it 65-51 headed to the final quarter.

The triple from Mimms started a 19-5 run by the Tigers, including old-fashioned 3-point plays from Hailey Ison and Mimms as well as three more free throws by Ison and a 3-pointer from Shelby Beam.

Meanwhile Cumberland couldn’t buy a basket, taking too many jump shots against the Georgetown 2-3 zone. The Phoenix was 1-for-11 in the first five minutes of the period and led just 68-64 with 4:45 remaining after one foul shot by Kennedy Flynn.

Tucker’s short jumper in the lane stretched the lead back to six, but Beam answered for the Tigers with another triple, pulling Georgetown within 70-67, the closest the Tigers had been since 5-0.

Kaitlin Oliver misses a leaner in the lane but got her own rebound and made a layup for CU, but Beam hit a 17-footer on the other end to keep the Phoenix edge at three. Tucker nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:38 remaining, making the lead six again.

Raegan Williams hit two foul shots for the Tigers at the 1:18 mark, but that was as close as the visitors would get. Tucker, Patton and Micah Norris each connected on two free throws in the final 36.1 seconds and Georgetown committed a pair of turnovers to help the Phoenix survive on Senior Day.

Patton made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points while Norris posted 14 points and Tucker netted 11 off the bench. Oliver added nine points and seven rebounds and Janisha Lindsey collected seven points and seven assists.

Mimms led the Tigers with 15 points and Beam and Flynn each scored 13. Ison added 12, including 10-for-11 at the foul line.

Patton made a layup and then a 3-pointer before a triple by Norris gave the Phoenix an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of the contest, but Cumberland missed six straight shots and led only 9-2 at the 3:59 mark of the opening period.

Kerrice Watson’s 3-pointer ended the field goal drought for CU and after a basket from Tucker, Carli Codner-Pinto nailed three straight triples to end the quarter for the Phoenix for a 23-9 advantage after 10 minutes.

Norris’ layup stretched the CU lead to 26-9 in the first 15 seconds of the second quarter and the Tigers were unable to cut into the deficit with three turnovers and two missed shots in the first four minutes of the period.

A layup by Mimms and a 3-pointer from Flynn made it 34-20 for the Phoenix midway through the quarter, but Cydney Goodrum answered with a three for CU and Lindsey made her second 3-pointer of the half. Watson and Codner-Pinto added layups in the final minute after steals and Cumberland led 49-29 at intermission.

Codner-Pinto led all scorers with 12 points while Norris and Lindsey each netted seven points. Flynn hit two 3-pointers and netted 12 points for the Tigers, who committed nine turnovers and made just 8-of-24 shots overall.