Thompson announces retirement as men’s coach after 16 seasons

Assistant coach Lindal Yarbrough will continue to serve as the team’s interim head coach for this week’s Mid-South Conference Championships in Pikeville, Ky. Yarbrough has been in charge of the team since Thompson took a leave of absence following the Jan. 4 game against Stillman College. The Phoenix played their entire MSC schedule under Yarbrough this season.

Thompson spent 16 seasons at Cumberland, compiling a 248-237 record, including the 2004 TranSouth Conference regular season championships and three trips to the NAIA National Tournament, in 2004, 2008 and 2009. He also served as head coach at Motlow State Community College, posting a 74-43 mark with back-to-back TJCCAA Eastern Division Championships. He was named TJCCAA Eastern Division Coach of the Year three times at Motlow State. The Georgia native played two seasons for Middle Tennessee State, including the Blue Raiders’ 1985 NCAA tournament team as a forward.

“We want to thank Coach Thompson for his many years of service to Cumberland University and our basketball program,” said Ron Pavan, director of athletics. “He took our program to heights it had never previously seen with three trips to the national tournament.”

Reaction to Thompson’s retirement came quickly over social media.

Ninth-year women’s coach Jeremy Lewis was Thompson’s point guard on the 2004 team which reached the round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament. He served as an assistant under Thompson before taking over the women’s program.

“I am forever grateful for this man,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “I became a man playing for him. I became his friend working for him. I love you, Coach?”

“Nothing but love and respect for the Coach T,” Tweeted former CU assistant Brian Collins, now an assistant at Illinois State. “Gave me a chance and taught me a lot. I am forever grateful.”

Yarbrough has served the five seasons as the program’s full-time assistant coach, with responsibilities including recruiting, scouting, film breakdown, day-to-day preparation and player development.

Cumberland has registered an 11-17 mark this season, 4-10 in the Mid-South Conference with eight losses by a combined 45 points, six of those to ranked opponents. The Phoenix have posted a 5-9 record this season versus ranked teams. CU dropped a 76-67 decision to 11th-ranked Georgetown College on Saturday and plays the Tigers again in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament this Friday at 1 p.m. CST.