Lebanon season ends in controversy as Northeast wins after time expires, Mt. Juliet returns to sectional for fifth straight year

Video from the game, televised live on MyTV30, showed the ball was still in White’s hand when the clock clicked to :00.0. But the officials on the floor ruled the basket was good. There is no video review in high school basketball.

The way the game ended was a bitter pill for the Blue Devils, whose season abruptly ended at 23-9 while Northeast advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. final on its floor against Mt. Juliet in a rematch of last year’s final which saw the Eagles stun the Golden Bears on a game-ending dunk at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

“It was after the buzzer,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell. “But there was no horn. If you don’t know, and they didn’t know, and it’s a tie, why not let it go to overtime?

“I went to the table, they played (the video) to me. I went to the officials and they told me basically there was no recourse… (But if) we block out there, we go to overtime.”

Earlier, Mt. Juliet advanced to its fifth straight Region 5-AAA final with a 63-45 win over West Creek.

Isaac Stephens scored 22 points and Will Pruitt 21 for Mt. Juliet while Jordan Lockridge supplied seven and Gavin Wilson and Bryan Aiken six apiece. Aiden also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Thursday’s winner will play host to a sectional at 7 p.m. Monday while the loser goes on the road.

The Bears asserted their will from the opening tip, getting a pair of baskets off steals for an 11-5 getaway. Mt. Juliet was up 17-8 after eight minutes. MJ continued running its break in opening a 24-9 lead during the second period on the way to a 26-15 halftime advantage as Stephens scored 16 and Pruitt 11 during the opening 16 minutes.

Wilson opened the second half with back-to-back three-pointers for a 36-24. It was 44-29 later in the third quarter and 45-32 going into the fourth.

West Creek turned up the pressure in the fourth, cutting the margin to 49-40 with 3:36 to play. Stephens stopped the bleeding with a basket as the Coyotes’ season ended at 19-15.

Lebanon’s boys led the home team 24-18 at the first-quarter break as senior Noah Mulaski scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers. The Blue Devils opened the margin to 30-20. But the Eagles rallied to force a 30-30 halftime tie and scored the first five points of the second half to complete a 15-0 run. Northeast built a 43-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils fought back to force a 47-47 tie on a Jeremiah Hastings basket. Northeast inbounded the ball under its basket with 4.1 seconds left. Fletcher’s putback was ruled good by the officials. Television replays vis MyTV30 indicated it came with no time remaining. But replay reviews aren’t used in high school basketball as Lebanon’s season came to an abrupt end at 23-9 while Northeast will face Mt. Juliet with a 27-5 mark.

Eddie Jackson ended his Lebanon career with 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in the post. The ball on the final rejection went to Fletcher, who scored under the basket. His third block went out of bounds with four seconds left.

Malcolm Logue scored seven points for Lebanon while Hastings and Zion Logue each had six and Gaven Reasonover five.

Alex Kegler scored 17 points, including a pair of threes, while Fletcher finished with 12. Kegler fouled out in the closing moments.

“I felt if the game had gone overtime, we’d be in a good position,” McDowell said of Kegler fouling out.

Mulaski played as a freshman and enjoyed 90 wins while the other seniors had 70 victories in three seasons.

“They’re a great group of kids,” McDowell said. “I’m at a loss right now.

“You work so hard, so long and you feel you have something taken from you right there.”

Cinderella run ends for Purple Tigers

COOKEVILLE — Watertown’s Cinderella run ended Tuesday night with a 70-53 loss to Upperman in the Region 4-AA semifinals at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center.

The Purple Tigers led 4-0 but were outscored the remainder of the first quarter 18-2. Upperman opened a 40-25 halftime lead and 56-33 through three as the Bees hit 28 of 41 shots from the floor, including 8 of 10 three-pointers, to advance to the finals with a 27-4 record.

“We didn’t do a good job scoring early,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said after the Tigers hit just 2 of 10 three-pointers. “ Didn’t shoot the ball well. They really shot the ball well.”

Jayden Janice fired in four three-pointers to lead Upperman with 20 points while Jake McWilliams threw in 13 and Colin Gore added 11.

Senior Preston Tomlinson scored 16 points and classmate Austin Lasater 14 in their Watertown finales. Jared Tomson tossed in 10, Heath Price six, Brandon Allison four and Griffin Creswell three.

Watertown ended its first season in Class AA 15-19 and seeded seventh in the District 8 tournament. What would have been a one-and-done postseason for most teams ended up a six-game run for the Purple Tigers.

“I was really proud of them,” Bradshaw said. “They played really hard all year long. They fought.”