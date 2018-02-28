Eight women earn Academic All-MSC accolades

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Senior Cydney Goodrum posts a 4.00 GPA in Management while sophomore Katherine Griffith holds a 3.89 in Biology and sophomore Briana Vandlen carries a 3.85 in Business Administration. Sophomore Emily Lane has a 3.78 in Biology and sophomore Anna Worley registers a 3.77 in Business Administration.

Sophomore Calynne Pridemore carries a 3.69 in Nursing, sophomore Cassaundra Whitworth holds a 3.55 in Health and Human Performance and sophomore Kerrice Watson has a 3.34 in Nursing. A total of 56 student-athletes were recognized from eight Mid-South institutions.