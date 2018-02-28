Spray, McCabe earn first-team All-OVC honors

Spray became the 10th player in UT-Martin history to earn All-OVC first team honors after ranking as one of the league’s top scorers and the nation’s elite three-point threats. The sophomore ranked fourth in the OVC by averaging 17.8 points per game while tallying 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game in 34.8 minutes per game. Along with her high scoring output, Spray ranks second nationally with 117 made three-pointers, fourth in three-point field goals per game (3.9), fifth in three-point field goals attempted (269) and 21st in three-point field goal percentage (43.5 percent).

Spray tallied 27 games in double figures – including 10 games over 20 points and three games with 30 points or more. Her best game of the season came against Rhodes College on Dec. 7 when she scored a career-high 35 points while knocking down a single-game record 11 three-pointers. On the season, Spray has made 117 three-pointers, ranking as a new single-season record while notching 14 games with at least four made three-pointers.

Senior center McCabe has had an excellent season leading Belmont in blocked shots (81) while sitting second in rebounds per game (7.3) and field goal percentage (.538). She scores 14.4 points per game to rank third on the team and has compiled five double doubles. She's led the team in scoring in seven games this season and has finished in double figures 24 times. In addition to her solid contributions on the offensive side of the ball, McCabe has been a force defensively. Her 81 blocks this season are second in the conference and put her in the top 15 nationally while ranking her third in program history.

Both had big games Wednesday as the OVC tournament tipped off in Evansville, Ind.

Spray hit four three-pointers on her way to 14 points in a 63-60 win over Southeast Missouri State. Incidentally, former Friendship Christian standout Deja Jones had a big afternoon for SEMO with 11 rebounds and 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor.

McCabe scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Belmont’s 88-64 win over Murray State.

UT-Martin, the No. 2 seed, and top-seed Belmont advanced to semifinal action Friday.