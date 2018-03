Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Seniors Perry (3.73, Marketing) and Townes (3.41, Biology) were joined by junior Johnson (3.25, Health and Human Performance) and sophomore Brown (3.83, Criminal Justice/Public Administration).

A total of 22 student-athletes were recognized from eight Mid-South institutions.