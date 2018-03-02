Friendship Christian basketball coach Jeremy Hawks will conduct a mini-camp for grades K-3 from 9-10 a.m. and 4-8 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 12-14. Cost is $50 for K-3 and $75 for grades 4-8. To sign up, visit www.friendshipchristian.org/basketball-camp.

Mt. Juliet volleyball clinic this spring

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 17 and 31, April 14 and 28 and May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.