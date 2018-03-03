Final step to state for Lebanon and Mt. Juliet

One step from the big dance in the Glass House. Win and it’s on to the state tournament at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center. Lose and it’s a case of what might have been.

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet will try to take that step in girls’ sectional action at 7 p.m. today while Mt. Juliet’s boys will make an eighth attempt Monday night.

Lebanon at Ravenwood

The Devilettes have more wins (22-20) but also more losses (13-11) in this matchup of teams which finished fourth in their respective district tournaments.

Ravenwood is led by senior point guard Kierra Downey, who tore her ACL during the Region 6-AAA tournament and was unable to play in this game at undefeated Wilson Central, a game the Lady Wildcats won handily.

“She’s really elevated her play,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said of Downey, whom he coached in travel ball last summer. “She does whatever her team needs. She’s willed her team to victory the last few games and she’s raised the level of play in the girls around her.”

Ravenwood lost to Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet by double figures in back-to-back games straddling Thanksgiving, which seems like a lifetime ago in a basketball season.

“They’re a different team now,” Barrett said of the Lady Raptors. “We’re all different now.”

Lebanon is in the sectional for the first time in 10 years and the Devilettes are seeking their first trip to state since losing to Smyrna in the 1982 final. Sherry Sullins and Crystal Moore were sophomores on that team. Their daughters, sophomore guard Aaryn Grace Lester (Sullins) and junior center Christaney Brookshire (Moore) are trying to follow in their moms’ footsteps. Sophomore Allissa Mulaski’s mother, the former Janie Guffey, was part of a title team or two at Clarkrange during the early years of coach Lamar Rogers’ legendary run before playing for Cumberland.

“It’s good for our program in Year 3,” said Barrett, in his third season at LHS. “We continue to build each year. We’re led by our lone senior (Maleigha Oldham). We still have a very young roster. It can only get better.”

Barrett said the team will buy tickets for the first 100 LHS students who arrive at the Brentwood school with their school ID cards before tipoff. They should look for athletic director Zach Martin.

Brentwood at Mt. Juliet

The Lady Bears are looking for their 16th state tournament appearance and ninth under 20-year coach Chris Fryer.

This has become a familiar sectional matchup - the fourth - within the last two decades. It will be the first time Ronnie Seigenthaler won’t be on the Brentwood bench, having been replaced by former boys’ assistant Myles Thrash. The Lady Bruins adjusted well to the coaching change, which wasn’t made until after school started, meaning Thrash wasn’t with them during summer camp. But they’ve responded with a 23-9 season.

“They’re very-well coached,” Fryer said of the Lady Bruins. “I’m impressed with Brentwood. They change the defenses, play really hard. Beating Franklin and beating Dickson County. They played a tough schedule in a tough league. We got our work cut out for us.”

While this game is old hat to Fryer and assistants John Simms and Anna Sharpe, none of the current Lady Bears have played in this game. Their last appearance in the sectional came in 2015, when the current seniors were freshmen. But the 2018 Lady Bears have no seniors. What they’ve done is round into form down the stretch to turn a third-place regular-season District 9-AAA finish into district and Region 5-AAA tournament championships.

Brentwood is young also, but there is one senior, wing Izzy Franco.

“She can put the ball on the floor and go score and she shoots threes,” Fryer said of Franco. “They have a lot of length and size. They don’t have the 6-1, 6-2 kids, but it seems every one of their kids are 5-9, 5-10.”

That includes sophomore twins Emily and Delaney Trushel, freshman point guard A.C. Stockoff and freshman post Sophie Roston.

“We got our work cut out for us,” Fryer said.

Mt. Juliet at Franklin

The coaches for these former District 9-AAA rivals are well familiar with each other.

Troy Allen is in his 13th season on the Mt. Juliet bench. Franklin coach Darren Joines faced off with Allen at least twice a season for many years while coaching Beech.

Joines has Franklin on the verge of its first state tournament since 1989 when the Rebels were coached by Joe Daves and led by future Vanderbilt guard Kevin Anglin.

Mt. Juliet is 0-for-7 in this round, with six coming on the road and one at neutral site Municipal Auditorium during a short-lived sectional tournament the TSSAA instituted nearly 20 years ago but discontinued after two seasons.

The Golden Bears are 26-7 for the season while the Rebels are 28-5.