Mt. Juliet’s young team uses old formula to return to state while Lebanon’s dream of state dashed down the stretch

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s bid to return to past glory ended when Ravenwood wrote its own ending, rallying from eight points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Devilettes 59-50.

Most of the Lady Bears’ state tournament teams, especially the eight previous trips under coach Chris Fryer, have revolved around dominant post players, and this was no exception as Emma Palmer poured in 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Mt. Juliet punched its ticket to state with a 23-8 record.

“(Palmer) dominated tonight,” Fryer said. “One of her better outings. She cane to play. She finished around the basket and our kids did a good job getting her the ball.”

The Lady Bears led 14-10 following the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 64-33 through three periods. Brentwood outscored Mt. Juliet 22-17 in the fourth as the home team hit just half of its 32 free throws for the game. But it was enough to send the Lady Bruins home for the season at 23-10.

“In the first half, they played us man and we were able to get the ball to (Palmer),” Fryer said. “Then they went to a 2-3 zone and we hit a few threes…and they went back man.”

Shelby Petty popped in a pair of three-pointers on her way to 10 points while Ryleigh Osborne had the other en route to five. Nevaeh Majors supplied six points and seven assists while Tondrianna Davis and Aaliyah Frazier each finished with four.

A draw will be held Sunday afternoon to determine the pairings for the state, which will tip off Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

“We’re excited for the kids to get to experience it because they’re so young,” Fryer said.

Lebanon’s dream of state dashed down the stretch

BRENTWOOD — Meanwhile, Lebanon will have to wait another day to return to the glory days it enjoyed during the reign of hall of fame coach Campbell Brandon.

It appeared the Devilettes would scratch a 36-year state tournament itch when they built a 38-30 lead late in the third quarter. But Ravenwood ran off a 16-1 run as the Lady Raptors, who lost in this game at undefeated Wilson Central two years ago, realized its state tournament dream for the first time at 21-11.

“They lived at the free-throw line,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said after watching Kiera Downey drop in 12 of 14 foul shots in the fourth quarter and 14 of 18 for the game as she led all scorers with 25 points. Ravenwood tossed in 21 of 27 from the stripe in the fourth. “We didn’t stick the ball in the hole and the crowd got into it.

“We had a couple of miscommunications offensively. The fouls were 3-3 and then you look up and it was 9-3.”

Hurting Lebanon’s cause was its own 9-of-19 showing from the foul line.

Berkley Byron bagged a pair of first-quarter three-pointers and finished with four from downtown on her way to 15 points.

“Give Ravenwood credit,” Barrett said. “They did what they needed to do to stick the ball in the hole.”

Center Christaney Brookshire led Lebanon with 20 points as she displayed moves reminiscent of her mother, Crystal Moore, who was a sophomore on the Devilettes’ last state tournament team in 1982.

“She was so into it tonight,” Barrett said of Brookshire. “She really battled and stuck the ball in the hold.

“It hurt when she got her fourth foul and we had to substitute offense for defense.”

Allissa Mulaski stuck a pair of threes and an old-fashioned three-point play off Lebanon’s bench for her nine. Maleigha Oldham, the Devilettes’ only senior, added eight while Addie Grace Porter, whose hustle on defense helped ignite the Devilettes from a 22-15 deficit early in the second quarter to a 23-23 halftime tie (her steal and layup gave LHS a 23-22 edge), scored seven while Jakesha James also added a spark off the bench and finished with four. Lindsey Freeman was held to two as LHS, in the sectional for the first time in a decade, finished a 22-14 campaign with the most wins since Brandon’s penultimate season in 1990-91.

“I’m really excited about the future of our program,” Barrett said after his third season with the Devilettes ended. “A lot of people didn’t expect us to be here tonight. It’s a testament to our schedule and our character, what we’re trying to bring back to the school and community. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Lebanon was the premier program around and we’re trying to bring that back. I couldn’t be more proud of what our kids have achieved and the pride they’ve shown.

“I think the best is yet to come.”