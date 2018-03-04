Lady Bears battle Houston in state quarterfinals

A blind draw was held Sunday afternoon to place the eight sectional winners from Saturday night.

Mt. Juliet, in the state for the 16th time since 1977 and ninth under 20-year coach Chris Fryer, will bring a 24-8 record to Murphy Center while Houston, from the Memphis suburb of Germantown, is 26-5.

The winner will face either Daniel Boone (30-4) or Bradley Central (32-0) at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday with Riverdale (33-1), Ravenwood (21-11), Arlington (27-7) and Bearden (28-7) in the other bracket.