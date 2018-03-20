Cumberland's Goodrum, Perry named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete

Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

Goodrum holds a 4.00 GPA in Management at Cumberland. Fifty-nine different schools were represented among the 143 individuals honored by the NAIA.

Perry earns men’s honor

Cumberland senior Trenton Perry was named a 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete on Monday, one of 63 men from around the country honored by the national office.

Perry carries a 3.73 GPA in Marketing at Cumberland. Thirty-seven different schools were represented among the 63 individuals honored by the NAIA.