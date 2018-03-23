Cumberland's Holt Jr. named honorable mention NAIA All-American

Players were selected by the NAIA-Men’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Committee.

Holt averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, ranking third in the Mid-South Conference in points and second in assists per game. The Louisville, Ky., native netted 20-plus points in seven contests with one 30-point outing and scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games in 2017-18.

He posted 32 points at home against Georgetown College, 28 points at Life University and 21 points versus the University of the Cumberlands. Holt registered 18.3 points per contest against Mid-South Conference opponents, shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.