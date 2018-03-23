Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a series of skills clinics this spring in the Lady Bears’ volleyball gym. They will be held from 10-11 a.m. March 31, April 14 and 28 and May 5. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.

TXR softball signups March 29, 31

Signups for the Tuckers Crossroads softball league will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. March 29 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31. The league is open to boys and girls ages 4-13. There is no charge to play. For more information, phone Charlie Hubner at 615-351-9082.

Good Friday Golf Scramble for LHS football March 30

The annual Good Friday Golf Scramble benefitting Lebanon High football will be held March 30 at Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon. Entry fee is $110 per golfer, which includes on mulligan. Checks should be made payable to the Blue Devil Football Foundation. The registration table will be open by 10 a.m. Participants should bring cash for the 50-50 putting contest. Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry and his staff will be on hand. To reserve a spot for your four-man team, email tbryan@wilsonpost.com.

MJ Middle girls’ basketball camp June 4-7

Mt. Juliet Middle girls’ basketball coach Molly Sprouse will conduct a camp for girls who have completed grades K-8 from 9 a.m.-noon June 4-7 in Tommy Martin Gym. Cost is $65 before May 18 and $75 after. Email mollysprouse32@gmail.com for more information.

Mt. Juliet volleyball camp June 11-13

Mt. Juliet High volleyball coach Jennifer Wilson will conduct a camp for girls in grades 3-8 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 11-13 at the school. Cost is $60. Wilson, her staff and current and former players will teach the camp. For more information, email Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.