Wildcats’ Johnson signs with Francis Marion basketball

Wilson Central 6-foot-7 forward Gavin Johnson signs to play basketball for Division II Francis Marion University of Florence, S.C., on Wednesday. Seated with Johnson are (from left) grandmother Joyce, parents Jeff and Nicole, sister Ella and grandfather Roy Johnson. Standing are WCHS principal Travis Mayfield, athletic director Chip Bevis, head coach Chris Carney and assistants Jonathan Milewski and Jerry Brown.