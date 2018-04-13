Mt. Juliet’s Butler named Clemson coach

Butler has 12 years of Division I head coaching experience, posting a 230-159 overall record with 10 postseason berths.

She began her head coaching career at Charlotte, where the 49ers posted a 40-22 record in two seasons. Butler went on to lead the University of Florida to a 190-137 overall record during 10 seasons. Her Gator teams earned eight postseason berths, including four NCAA Tournament appearances.

“We’re excited to welcome Amanda to the Clemson Family,” Radakovich said. “Certainly, the success her teams have had on court at Charlotte and Florida are noteworthy, but her passion for all aspects of collegiate coaching coupled with her desire to shape the lives of student-athletes on and off the court stood out throughout our search.”

Butler chronicled her year away from coaching for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association detailing her 365 days visiting various basketball programs around the country. She also worked as a color analyst for the SEC Network.

A native of Mt. Juliet, Butler enjoyed a stellar prep career at Mt. Juliet High School, where she tallied over 1,400 points. Butler went on to a standout playing career at the University of Florida. During her junior and senior seasons, she led the Gators to the first two NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, she was voted a finalist on the CoSIDA Academic All-America District Team. Butler completed her Gator career ranked second on the program’s all-time assists list with 401. The team captain during her senior season, Butler helped the Gators compile 73 victories and 21 SEC wins during her tenure, the best four-year totals in school history at the time.