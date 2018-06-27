Phoenix men’s hoops inks Wright, Walters

Wright attended Mt. Zion Christian Academy in Durham, North Carolina and averaged 15-plus points and six-plus assists per game as a senior for coach Stephen Baines and the Warriors, which ranked in the top 5 in the state. He earned All-Region and All-State accolades at Mt. Zion.

Wright played in 21 games with one start last season at Grambling State University, posting 1.1 points and 0.6 rebounds in seven minutes per game. He spent one year at Walters State Community College as well, netting 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26 games with five starts.

He is the son of Madison Wright and Renita Hooland and the grandson of former McDonald’s All-American Spencer Richardson. His cousin, Mark Brown, played his senior season at Cumberland in 2015-16.

Walters attended Princeton High School in Cincinnati before he averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33 games at Kennedy-King College in Chicago in 2016-17. He scored in double figures 10 times and netted eight or more points in 16 outings.

Walters netted 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27 contests last season at Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota and recorded double-digits in 16 games. He shot 39 percent from three-point range for the Saints.

He is the son of Nicholas Walters Sr. and Tonya Cotto.