Phoenix basketball signs Ohio native Starkey

The 6-foot-11-inch Starkey graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in Bucyrus, earning First Team All-Northern 10 Conference and First Team All-District Division IV as well as Third Team All-Northwest District as a senior for coach David Sheldon. He was named an All-County All-Star Athlete by the Mansfield News Journal during his senior year.

Starkey led the Northern 10 Conference in field goal percentage with 63 percent, blocks with 79 and 3.2 per game, rebounds with 236 and rebounds per game with 10.7 while averaging just more than 10 points per game during his senior campaign. He redshirted last season at NCAA Division II Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

He is the son of Brad and Karen Starkey. His grandfather, Ralph Starkey, played football and was a team captain at West Virginia, participating in the 1953 Sugar Bowl and spending one year with the New York Giants.

Starkey joins Kareem Wright from East Nashville, Deiontay Walters from Cincinnati, Asher Blum from Fort Wayne, Indiana and Isaac Stephens from Mt. Juliet in this year’s recruiting class.