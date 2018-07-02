Pitts, Lasater ink with Phoenix men's basketball

Pitts attended Millington Central High School and earned All-District, All-Region and All-State honors for coach Rob Sabau and the Trojans. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 19 games with one start last season at Volunteer State Community College. He is the son of the late Roddarius Pitts.

Lasater averaged 12.2 points while making 77 shots from three-point range, and he also connected on 86 percent from the foul line as a senior for the Purple Tigers. He earned All-District Tournament honors as a junior and helped Watertown to the district regular season championship as a senior for coach Matt Bradshaw. Lasater also joined the 1,000-point club during his Watertown High School career. He is the son of Myron and Dana Lasater.