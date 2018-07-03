Colter steps down as Mt. Juliet Christian coach

Colter announced his plans to leave the school Tuesday to focus solely on ministry.

“I plan on pursuing ministry in a deeper way,” Colter said. “I live in the Murfreesboro area. It has nothing to do with MJCA. I love the school and everyone there. I just wanted to pursue ministry as a youth pastor or church pastor and felt that calling in my life.”

Colter coached the girls basketball team for seven years, which included a transition to Division II. He also served as boys golf team coach for the past five years and was assistant athletic director at the school throughout his nine-year tenure.

“I love MJCA, and I love the kids there,” Colter said. “It’s a hard decision to make. The leaders there gave me their blessing, but it was still a difficult decision to make. It’s time to move on to a new season of ministry and new opportunities. It is bittersweet because I have invested a lot of time in working with those kids. I do plan to stay connected to the school through ministry.”

Mt. Juliet Christian athletics director Paul Christensen said interviews started a few weeks ago with some “quality candidates,” and a decision should be made on Colter’s replacement within the next couple of weeks. But, Christensen said Colter would be hard to replace.

“We have been so blessed to have Coach Colter at MJCA for the last nine years,” said Christensen. “He has had a major impact on our school's spiritual environment as chapel director, [Serve Lead Go] Leadership Academy leader and a gifted Bible teacher. Casey has been a key player in the development of our athletic department where he served as assistant athletic director, women's basketball coach and golf coach. Casey filled many roles at MJCA and did so with excellence. He will be missed and hard to replace. However, his impact on our school will remain. We wish him well as he pursues another area of ministry.”