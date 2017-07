Jessica and Kody Scruggs, of Hartsville, announce the birth of their daughter, Iliza Jane Scruggs, on July 11 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.Iliza weighed 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces and 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Darren T. and Janice Cook and James and Kristy Scruggs.

Ayla Addison Culler

Beth and Michael Culler, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their daughter, Ayla Addison Culler, on July 6 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Ayla weighed 7 pounds, 3.4 ounces and was 19-inches long.