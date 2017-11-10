Birth Announcements

Rebecca and Cody Fowler, of Hickman, announce the birth of their son, Caleb John Fowler, on Oct. 29 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Caleb weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was 22-inches long. His grandparents are Sharon and Gary Shupe, of Cookeville, and Erica and Toby Fowler, of Lebanon.

Michael Avery Walker

Victoria Mount-Walker and Michael Walker, of Lebanon, announce the birth of their son, Michael Avery Walker, on Oct. 30 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Michael weighed 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces and was 17 ¼-inches long.