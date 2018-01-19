Birth Announcements

Taylor Colyer, of Lebanon, announced the birth of her son, Xavier DeVon Colyer, on Jan. 11 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Xavier weighed 5 pounds, 12.9 ounces and was 18-inches long. His grandparents are Thomas and Terri Colyer.

Avayla King

Shala King, of Nashville, announced the birth of her daughter, Avayla King, on Jan. 8 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Avayla weighed 7 pounds, 9.4 ounces and was 20.14-inches long. Her grandparents are KaKitire King, of Lebnaon, and Charles Harrison, of Warren, Michigan.