Bell bowls 290, wins High Game award at Keystone Quaker Classic

Bell finished 13th at the Keystone Quaker Classic with 1,046 pins over five games, an average of 209.2. The Lebanon native was just 15 pins from the Top 10 in the field of 189 competitors.

Senior Anh Nguyen placed 20th with 1,024 pins and senior John Isaac Davis posted 967 pins. Junior Chase Midgett recorded 621 pins in four games, junior Johnathon Davis registered 520 pins in three games and junior Nathan Parrott collected 470 pins in three games.

Sophomore Savannah Shirley paced the women in the two-day event, placing 19th with 914 pins, while senior Jennifer Turner was 27th with 838 pins and junior Taylor Wagner finished 34th with 815 pins. Freshman Rickie Denson collected 791 pins, junior Lauren Taylor tallied 658 pins in four games and junior Karlie Odum had 105 pins in one game.

In the Lehigh Valley Classic, Bell led the men with 972 pins for 43rd place and Nguyen finished with 813 pins. Parrott posted 674 pins in four games, followed by Midgett with 654 and Davis with 293 in two games.

Shirley placed 25th for the women with 877 pins, while Wagner and Denson were 28th and 29th, respectively, with 851 and 848. Turner collected 790 pins for 36th, Taylor finished with 591 pins in four games and Odum netted 129 in one game.

Cumberland will compete again Jan. 28-29 at the Lindsey Wilson Baker Classic in Smyrna.