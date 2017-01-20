King of the lanes

Moore knocked down 203 pins to Flatt’s 191.

Flatt, seeded fourth, defeated three opponents in the ladder-match format to get to Moore, seeded No. 1 and playing in his only match.

Friendship Christian senior Brice Dabbs defeated defending champion Caroline Conrad of St. Agnes 162-161 before losing to Grace Becker, also of St. Agnes, 172-120, to finish fourth in the Division II girls’ tournament.

Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet have also won state titles in the sport.

Following the individual championships, the team tournaments began and Lebanon’s girls captured the No. 1 seed following the Baker matches but were upset by Cherokee 18-9 in the quarterfinals later in the afternoon, ending the Lady Devils’ season at 21-2.

Friendship’s girls also won the Baker matches in Division II to capture the top seed and knocked off Harpeth Hall 25-2 to advance to today’s 9 a.m. semifinal against Girls Prepatory School with a 12-1 record. The championship is on for 11:30 with St. Mary’s and St.Agnes in the other bracket.

Moore became Lebanon’s third TSSAA state champion, following the 1971 girls’ basketball team and 1984 wrestling champion Jeff Lester.

This also marks the third straight year a Wilson County team or individual walked away with TSSAA gold. Friendship Christian’s boys won the Division II title two years ago and the Commanders’ Donny Turner won the individual championship last year.