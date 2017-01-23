Lady Commanders finish second in state

The Lady Commanders reached the finals with a 16-11 win over Girls Preparatory School earlier Saturday morning.

Friendship finished a 13-2 season as the Lady Commanders reached the finals for the first time.

It’s the first time a Friendship team or individual hasn’t come away with the championship hardware since 2013. The Commanders won the boys’ championships in ’14 and ’15, and Donny Turner took individual titles in ’15 and ’16 for Friendship after having won it all as an eighth-grader for Donelson Christian in ’12.

Lebanon’s Tyler Moore won the Division I boys’ individual championship Friday morning by defeating two-time champ Cole Flatt of Columbia 203-191. He is the first TSSAA state champion in any sport from LHS since Jeff Lester won the 98-pound wrestling title in 1984 and, factoring in the Devilettes’ 1971 basketball crown, just the third overall in school history. Flatt won the 2014 and ’15 titles before his brother, Luke, took the ’16 crown.

Wilson County teams and individuals have fared well since TSSAA began sanctioning the sport in 2001. Mt. Juliet won the first two girls’ team championships, in ’02 and ’03, going a composite 40-0. Wilson Central’s boys and girls won both 2010 team titles with the Lady Wildcats’ Kirstin Page taking the individual crown the same year.