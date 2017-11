Tyler Moore rolled high games of 245 and 239 for the Blue Devils while Hunter Fugate finished with a 202 and Logan Beadle 199 as Lebanon improved to 13-1.

Lindsay Manning, who signed to bowl for Louisiana Tech on Friday, turned in high scores of 192 and 193 for the Lady Devils, who also improved to 13-1.

Lebanon will take on the Hendersonville Commandos at Hendersonville Strike & Spare at 3:30 p.m. Monday.