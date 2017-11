Tyler Moore rolled high game scores of 195, 234 and 242 for the Blue Devils while Hunter Fugate finished with a 256 and Ethan Smiley 200 as Lebanon improved to 14-1.

Skyann Wiley led the Lady Devils with 188 and 212 high games while Lindsay Manning managed 191, 284 and 210 games as Lebanon improved to 14-1 going into Tuesday’s non-district home match with Blackman at Pro Bowl West.