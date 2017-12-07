Lebanon rolls to opening-round wins

Hunter Fugate rolled a 212 high game for Lebanon while Caleb Gregory totaled a 209 and Matthew Ham 199 as the Blue Devils improved to 16-1.

Lebanon will face Beech at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, also at Pro Bowl West, with the finals to follow at 3:30.

Lebanon’s girls opened district tournament play Monday with a 26-1 win over visiting Merrol Hyde at Pro Bowl West.

The Lady Devils advanced to Thursday’s semifinal with a 26-1 record to take on Mt. Juliet, also at Pro Bowl West, with the finals later in the day.