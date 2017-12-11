Blue Devils avenge only loss, beat Bears for district title

Defending state champion Tyler Moore rolled 202, 267 and 248 high games while Ethan Smiley scored 203, 221 and 222; Jaleel Dowell 224, Caleb Gregory 206, Matthew Ham 193 and Hunter Fugate 191 as the Blue Devils avenged their only loss of the season and improved to 18-1.

Lebanon beat Beech 22-5 earlier in the day in the semifinals as Moore turned in scores of 239, 227 and 257; Fugate 234 and 218, Tyler Magers 245, Dowell 224, Smiley 215 and Ham 195.

Mt. Juliet, coached by George Ogilvie and assisted by Chad Hayes, advanced with a 24-3 semifinal win over Merrol Hyde. The Golden Bears (17-1) will join Lebanon in the Region 6 tournament which will roll off the week of Jan. 8 at Pro Bowl West.

All-district honors were announced between the semis and finals. Moore won league Most Valuable Player honors and was joined on the first team by Fugate and Smiley. Dowell and Ham were named third team. Moore had the high game for the district at 297 and high series at 824 as he posted a league beat 38-4 record. Dowell was named Rookie of the Year.

Mt. Juliet’s Ben Giacobbi leads the Golden Bears with a 206 average as he has qualified for the state individual tournament. John Dyer has a 189 average, Hunter Kinder 187, Isaiah Sanderling 184, Alex Ayers 174, Payton Mullins 173, Jack Lee 172 and Jonathan Lee and Brandon Jones 170 apiece.