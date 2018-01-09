Lebanon High bowling Lebanon girls set record in breaking skid vs. White House Staff Reports • Today at 2:55 PM Lebanon’s girls opened the Region 6 tournament Monday with a record-setting 18.5-8.5 win over nemesis White House at Pro Bowl West. The win broke a four-year losing streak to White House. Lebanon (both teams are the Lady Devils) amassed a school-record 3,318 total pins. Lebanon will play in the semifinal round at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship match to follow at 3:30. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.