Lady Devils win Region 6 championship

The Lady Devils improved to 22-1 and will play host to the Region 5 runner up at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in sectional action at Pro Bowl West with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament.

Lindsay Manning led Lebanon with high games of 223, 209 and 193. Hattie Isham rolled a 203, Kaitlyn Dedman 194 and Skyann Wiley 191 and 192.

Earlier Thursday, Lebanon advanced to the final with a 17-10 semifinal victory over Stone Memorial.

Manning rolled games of 278 and 223, Isham turned in a 208 and Wiley a 184.