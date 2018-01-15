Lady Devils qualify for state

At 23-1 for the season, the Lady Devils qualified for the eight-team Division II state tournament which will roll off at noon Friday at Smyrna Bowling Center.

Friendship Christian had already qualified for both Division II tournaments. The 11-2 Lady Commanders will open against 10-2 St. Mary’s at noon Friday. The 12-0 Commanders will open against 10-4 Pope John Paul II at 3 p.m. The semifinals will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the noon finals.

Should the Lady Commanders win their first match, they would face either 11-4 Knoxville Webb or 9-3 Pope John Paul II in the semis. Harpeth Hall (10-0), Goodpasdture (9-5), St. Benedict (10-2) and Girls’ Preparatory School (9-5) are in the other bracket.

On the boys’ side, if the Commanders win their first match, they would draw either 9-1 Christian Brothers or 12-4 Notre Dame at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ezell-Harding (14-1), St. Benedict (8-2), McCallie (10-3) and Lipscomb Academy (12-3) are in the other bracket.

Before the teams roll off, several from Wilson County will compete in the state individual tournament which will begin with 9 a.m. quarterfinals for Division I on Thursday and 1:30 p.m. semifinals for DII.

Lebanon’s Tyler Moore will seek to repeat as state champion in the DI boys’ individual tournament. Mt. Juliet senior Ben Giacobbi will be one of his competitors. Moore’s 221.86 average is fourth highest among the qualifiers. Columbia’s Luke Flatt has the top average with a 237.29. Giacobbi’s is 206.

Senior Lindsay Manning will represent Lebanon in the girls’ tournament where her 203.88 average is also fourth best. Hardin County’s Faith Welch leads with 211.05. Wilson Central senior Megan Metz will also compete and sports a 188.23 average.

In DII, three Friendship boys and two girls will bowl for individual titles. Juniors Dalton Karstens, Cole Cottrell and Brendan Schwab will compete for the Commanders while sophomore Kennedy West and senior Madisen Strickland will roll for the ladies. West has the top average for the Lady Commanders with a 142.6 (Clarksville Academy freshman Leah Hayes is tops at 176.55). Karstens leads the boys with a 198.71 mark (Pope John Paul’s Quinn Collins leads with 219.02).