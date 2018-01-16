Thursday’s state tournament schedule altered

Gates will open at 9 a.m., followed by the Division I individual coaches meeting at 10. The DI individual quarterfinals will roll off at 10:30, 90 minutes after their original start time. Division II individual coaches will have their individual meeting at 2, followed by semifinals for both DI and II at 2:30, an hour later than previously planned.

No schedule changes for Friday or Saturday have been announced.

Several bowlers from Lebanon, Wilson Central, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet will compete in the individual tournament, which will begin Thursday and conclude Friday before the team tournaments, which included Lebanon’s girls in Division I and Friendship’s boys and girls in DII, roll off.

The Lady Devils will bring a 23-1 record into Friday’s noon match against four-time state champion Hardin County, 19-0 this year and undefeated since losing to York Institute in the 2013 state final. The winner will return Saturday for a 9 a.m. semifinal against Bartlett (17-3) or Blackman (16-2). The championship match will be at 11:30 a.m. with Heritage (18-1), Creek Wood (14-1), Cherokee (20-0) and Walker Valley (15-1) in the other bracket. Creek Wood’s loss came to Lebanon in last week’s Region 6 final at Pro Bowl West.

In DII, Friendship’s 11-2 girls will take on 10-2 St. Mary’s at noon Friday. Should the Lady Commanders win their first match, they would face either 11-4 Knoxville Webb or 9-3 Pope John Paul II in the semis. Harpeth Hall (10-0), Goodpasture (9-5), St. Benedict (10-2) and Girls’ Preparatory School (9-5) are in the other bracket.

On the boys’ side, if the 12-0 Commanders win their first match against 10-4 Pope John Paul II at 3 p.m. Friday, they would draw either 9-1 Christian Brothers or 12-4 Notre Dame at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ezell-Harding (14-1), St. Benedict (8-2), McCallie (10-3) and Lipscomb Academy (12-3) are in the other bracket.