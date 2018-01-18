Three from Wilson in state finals

Lebanon senior Lindsay Manning is seeded sixth, going into Friday’s 9 a.m. championship round after knocking down 1,491 pins during the quarter- and semifinal rounds Thursday. Metz has 1,596 pins and West has 655 in the semifinal round (there are no quarterfinals in D-II).

The finals round uses a stair-step format in which the No. 6 seed faces the No. 5, with the winner meeting No. 4, then No. 3 and so on.

Manning will face Blackman’s Baileigh Snow to lead off, with the winner taking on No. 4 Sarah Sanes, also of Blackman. After that winner meets Hardin County’s Faith Welch, Metz, who can finish no lower than third, would be next. Siegel’s Danielle Jedlicki, who has 1,641 pins, is the top seed and is guaranteed no lower than a runner-up finish.

In D-II, West trailed only Baylor senior Ashton Bazzell by 15 pins. Like Metz, West is guaranteed no lower than a third-place finish.

West’s teammate, Friendship senior Madisen Strickland, finished just out of the money with 594 pins, good for seventh place.

On the boys’ side, no one from Wilson County made the finals. Mt. Juliet senior Ben Giacobbi made the semifinals. Lebanon senior Tyler Moore, the defending state individual champion, missed the cut to the semifinals by three pins.

In Division II, Friendship junior Dalton Karstens finished ninth, three slots and 39 pins, out of the finals with 686.

After the individual championships are finished, the team tournament will roll off with girls’ quarterfinals (both DI and II) at noon, followed by the boys at 3 p.m.

Lebanon’s girls will bring a 23-1 record into the noon match against four-time state champion Hardin County, 19-0 this year and undefeated since losing to York Institute in the 2013 state final. The winner will return Saturday for a 9 a.m. semifinal against Bartlett (17-3) or Blackman (16-2). The championship match will be at 11:30 a.m. with Heritage (18-1), Creek Wood (14-1), Cherokee (20-0) and Walker Valley (15-1) in the other bracket. Creek Wood’s loss came to Lebanon in last week’s Region 6 final at Pro Bowl West.

In DII, Friendship’s 11-2 girls will take on 10-2 St. Mary’s at noon Friday. Should the Lady Commanders win their first match, they would face either 11-4 Knoxville Webb or 9-3 Pope John Paul II in the semis. Harpeth Hall (10-0), Goodpasture (9-5), St. Benedict (10-2) and Girls’ Preparatory School (9-5) are in the other bracket.

On the boys’ side, if the 12-0 Commanders win their first match against 10-4 Pope John Paul II at 3 p.m. Friday, they would draw either 9-1 Christian Brothers or 12-4 Notre Dame at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ezell-Harding (14-1), St. Benedict (8-2), McCallie (10-3) and Lipscomb Academy (12-3) are in the other bracket.