Central’s Metz, FCS’ West win state titles

Metz, seeded second, knocked of Siegel’s Danielle Jedlicki 252-213 to take the title after downing Hardin County’s Faith Welch 200-159 in the semifinals.

West, seeded second, defeated top-seed Ashton Bazzell of Baylor 174-127 in the finals after knocking off No. 4 Leah Hayes of Clarksville Academy 181-148 in the semis.

Lebanon senior Lindsay Manning, seeded sixth, defeated No. 5 Baileigh Snow of Blackman 207-155 before falling to No. 4 Sarah Sanes, also of Blackman, 257-169 in the stair-step bracket.

Meanwhile, both Friendship teams remain in the running for state championships.

The Lady Commanders improved to 12-2 with a 22-5 win over St. Mary’s on Friday. They will return Saturday to face 10-3 Pope John Paul II in the 9 a.m. semifinals. The winner will bowl for the championship at 11:30 against either Goodpasture or St. Benedict.

The Commanders improved to 13-0 with an 18-9 win over Pope John Paul II. The Commmanders will face 10-1 Christian Brothers at 9 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The finals will be at 11:30 with St. Benedict and Lipscomb Academy in the other semi.

Lebanon’s girls lost their Division I state quarterfinal match to four-time state champion Hardin County 21.5-5.5 as the Lady Devils ended a 23-2 season.

But Lebanon did get some individual honors earlier this week. Manning was a finalist for Ms. Bowling while senior Tyler Moore, last year’s state individual champion, was named Mr. Bowling.